Maharashtra HSC Class 12th supplementary exam results 2017 to be declared at 1pm: Check grades on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results for the Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) today at 1 pm. Candidates can check their grades on the board's official website: mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra board has notified about the date of declaration of the result on its official website.

In case the website is inaccessible due to increased web traffic, the candidates will need to check the page at regular intervals.

The HSC results 2017 were declared on 30 May by the Maharashtra board. The HSC Class XII supplementary examination was conducted for students who had failed to pass the main examination.

The supplementary exam was held from 9 July to 28 July, 2017.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Supplementary Examination Results 2017: