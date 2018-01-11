Maharashtra govt says it is considering separate category for orphans attempting competitive exams

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government was planning a law to create a separate category for orphans appearing for various competitive exams.

Citing the case of an orphan girl who cleared the state Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination, Fadnavis said the government was mulling a law creating a separate category for orphan candidates.

"Recently, an orphan girl who passed the MPSC exam met me. The issue is, if an orphan candidate like her is put in general category, she is not on merit list. If she is in SC/ST or OBC category, she is in the merit (list).

"Since she is an orphan, her caste is not known. To resolve this issue we plan to enact a law where orphans appearing for competitive exams will be in a separate category," he said.

Fadnavis was speaking at a function where awards were distributed to journalists.

The event was organised by the Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh at the Raj Bhavan.

The chief minister said the government has accorded an in-principle approval for pension to journalists and the final decision will be taken soon.