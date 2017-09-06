Maharashtra governor asks Lokayukta to probe corruption charges against housing minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra governor CV Rao on Wednesday asked the Lokayukta to investigate charges of corruption against housing minister Prakash Mehta pertaining to a slum rehabilitation scheme.

The Lokayukta will probe the permissions granted by Mehta to the project in MP Mill Compound, Mumbai, under Section 17(3) of the Maharashtra Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta Act, 1971, said a Raja Bhavan official.

The development comes almost a month after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a probe by Lokayukta against his cabinet colleague.

In a letter to the Governor, Fadnavis said he had made a statement in both Houses of the state legislature on 11 August that with regard to the allegations against Mehta, the enquiry would be entrusted to the Lokayukta.

The opposition parties, including the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, disrupted the proceedings of the legislature in August demanding a detailed probe against Mehta by a high court judge and his sacking from the Ministry.