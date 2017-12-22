Maharashtra government allows bars, liquor shops to stay open late for Christmas and New Years's eve

Keeping in view the festive season ahead, Maharashtra state government has permitted liquor shops, permit rooms and bars in Mumbai and Pune to stay open until late on 24, 25 and 31 December, media reports said.

According to a circular issued by the Maharashtra state excise department, permit rooms and bars in Mumbai and Pune will be allowed to stay open till 5.00 am on the nights of 24, 25 and 31 December, while liquor shops will be open till 1 am, The Times of India reported.

The shops usually shut down at 10.30 pm while clubs and bars have permission to stay open till 1 am. However, the government circular will only come into effect after the state vendors get a police clearance.

"We have submitted a letter to DGP Satish Mathur seeking police permission to stay open till 5 am," said Dilip Datwani, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India told The Times of India.

The traders, however, remain hopeful that the clearance will eventually be granted as the government has been continuing with the relaxation policy since last few years.

The only occasion when the government nod to the relaxations seemed difficult was in 2015, when the Christmas eve coincides with Prophet Mohammed Paigambar’s birthday (Id-e-Milad), due to which several sections of the Muslim population had demanded that 24 December be declared a dry day.

Caught between year-end and Christmas revellers and a section Muslim population, the Devendra Fadnavis government had, however, ultimately allowed the liquor sale until late hours.

The mover also comes days after the Maharashtra government allowed shops and retail establishments in the state to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, liquor shops, bars and restaurants serving alcohol are still exempt from doing so, and the relaxation in opening hours will remain in effect only on Christmas eve, Christmas and new years' eve.