Maharashtra farmers' protest: Congress stages agitation in Fetri, a village adopted by Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Workers of the Congress on Friday held a demonstration against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Fetri village, adopted by him under 'Dattak Gram Yojana' in the district, demanding a complete loan waiver for farmers.

Meanwhile, workers of the BJP held a counter-protest near the venue of the Congress' sit-in demonstration.

Farmers in Maharashtra launched protests for various demands, including a complete loan waiver, on 1 June.

Police stepped up security in the village in view of the protests held by both the parties.

While the BJP workers were led by Hingna MLA Sameer Meghe, Youth Congress leader Kunda Raut spearheaded the Congress protest.

Meghe alleged that Congress was doing only drama and was trying to derive a political mileage of the loan waiver issue by staging the protest at the village adopted of the chief minister.

"The chief minister has already announced a loan waiver for small and marginal farmers," he said.

Raut said the demonstration was organised in a peaceful manner in support of a complete loan waiver for farmers.

"We didn't gather here to level allegations against anybody," she said.