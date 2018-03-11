A protest march by 30,000 farmers against the failure of the BJP-led government to address agrarian distress entered Mumbai on Saturday.
The march, led by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) — a peasants front of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was launched from Nashik on Tuesday.
The farmers will stage a protest outside the legislative assembly here on 12 March, demanding fair remuneration and loan waiver.
These farmers will seek answer from the government for non-implementation of the demands that were promised by the government, said Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of AIKS.
"Farmers in the state are reeling under the ripples of agrarian distress and they are under huge financial burden. The government has not done anything to provide them any relief. So they are left with no option but to express their anguish through the protest march," Nawale told IANS.
The 180-km long foot march was started with participation of about 12,000 farmers and the number has reached to 30,000 now, which showed the intensity of discontent among farmers, Nawale said.
As a stream of people flowing in to join the march, the number of protesters will go up to 55,000- 60,000 figure when it will reach the destination, he added.
Complete loan waiver and profit of 1.5 times input cost for all major agriculture commodities are the major demands of the AIKS.
These farmers want immediate implementation of MS Swaminathan committee's recommendations, which ensures fair remuneration.
The agitating farmers are also demanding compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for destruction of crops due to hailstorm and pink-worm, allocation of forest land under cultivation to farmers and implementation of Forest Rights Act.
While the organisers have said they would try to reach the assembly in peaceful manner, the government is likely to stop the protest march at Azad Maidan.
In June last year, similar protests had boiled over most parts of the state, forcing the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government to announce a conditional Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver, which farmers said has not been implemented properly.
Similar demands of loan waiver and 50 per cent profit over the input cost have been made by farmers across the country, putting the BJP-led central government in a fix.
BJP is not just facing flak from the opposition but its estranged ally Shiv Sena has also extended its support to the protesting farmers.
Published Date: Mar 11, 2018 11:15 AM | Updated Date: Mar 11, 2018 11:54 AM
Highlights
Earlier today, the farmers' march reached Thane's Anand Nagar
Mumbai Police collaborates with NGOs to provide protesting farmers water and medical facilities
Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police told The Hindu that adequate personnel have been deployed along the Eastern Express Highway, which the farmers will be using on Sunday morning to march to Sion. The police has also asked several companies of the State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police to be on standby.
Along the way, villagers offered the protesting farmers water and food
Most of the farmers are wearing red caps and holding up red flags with the sickle and hammer symbol
Farmers demand proper implementation state government's schemes
The demands and priorities of the farmers vary from region to region. The ones from Nasik are mainly from the tribal belt, who do not own the farmland in spite of tilling it for generations. Their land comes under forest department, they feel they're at their mercy.
Farmers from across Maharashtra join the march
When the march began from Nasik - 170 km from Mumbai - the farmers participating were mainly from Nasik. As the days have progressed, the crowd has diversified with farmers from every region participating.
Shiv Sena extends support to the farmers' 'long march'
The Shiv Sena has extended support to the farmers' 'long march' currently underway against the BJP government, organisers said on Saturday. Ajit Nawale of the All India Kisan Sabha, which has organised the march, told PTI that senior Shiv Sena leader and PWD minister Eknath Shinde met protesting long march leaders when it entered Thane on Saturday.
Elaborate security and traffic arrangements in Mumbai
Mumbai Police has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for Sunday as well as Monday. The march, on Saturday, caused massive snarls on roads connecting Thane and Mumbai to Nashik on Saturday, according to The Times of India.
Over 35,000 farmers leave from Thane
The Kisan long march has entered its 6th day on Sunday. 35000 farmers have left from Thane. Around 15000 more are likely to join them on Sunday.. They will be spending the night at Somaiya ground in Chunabhatti. They plan to encircle the assembly on Monday.
11:54 (IST)
Earlier today, the farmers' march reached Thane's Anand Nagar
11:50 (IST)
Mumbai Police collaborates with NGOs to provide protesting farmers water and medical facilities
Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police told The Hindu that adequate personnel have been deployed along the Eastern Express Highway, which the farmers will be using on Sunday morning to march to Sion. The police has also asked several companies of the State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police to be on standby.
11:39 (IST)
Along the way, villagers offered the protesting farmers water and food
11:34 (IST)
Most of the farmers are wearing red caps and holding up red flags with the sickle and hammer symbol
11:27 (IST)
Farmers demand proper implementation state government's schemes
The demands and priorities of the farmers vary from region to region. The ones from Nasik are mainly from the tribal belt, who do not own the farmland in spite of tilling it for generations. Their land comes under forest department, they feel they're at their mercy.
11:18 (IST)
Farmers from across Maharashtra join the march
When the march began from Nasik - 170 km from Mumbai - the farmers participating were mainly from Nasik. As the days have progressed, the crowd has diversified with farmers from every region participating.
11:16 (IST)
Shiv Sena extends support to the farmers' 'long march'
The Shiv Sena has extended support to the farmers' 'long march' currently underway against the BJP government, organisers said on Saturday. Ajit Nawale of the All India Kisan Sabha, which has organised the march, told PTI that senior Shiv Sena leader and PWD minister Eknath Shinde met protesting long march leaders when it entered Thane on Saturday.
11:11 (IST)
Elaborate security and traffic arrangements in Mumbai
Mumbai Police has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for Sunday as well as Monday. The march, on Saturday, caused massive snarls on roads connecting Thane and Mumbai to Nashik on Saturday, according to The Times of India.
11:06 (IST)
Over 35,000 farmers leave from Thane
The Kisan long march has entered its 6th day on Sunday. 35000 farmers have left from Thane. Around 15000 more are likely to join them on Sunday.. They will be spending the night at Somaiya ground in Chunabhatti. They plan to encircle the assembly on Monday.