Maharashtra farmers call off strike after 48 hours, post negotiations with Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: After keeping the state on tenterhooks for 48 hours, Maharashtra farmers called off their 'strike' early on Saturday following 'satisfactory' talks with the state government.

The development came after around five hours of marathon negotiations between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the leaders of Kisan Kranti's core committee, which ended here early today.

"We are open to a farm loan waiver... We shall set up a committee for the purpose which will include farmers' representatives and take a decision by 31 October," Fadnavis told the media after the meeting.

Kisan Kranti leaders said that nearly 70 per cent of their demands have been met by the government and accordingly the 'successful strike' was called off immediately.