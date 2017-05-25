Maharashtra Class 12th HSC board exam results 2017 won't be declared today; announcement expected soon

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will not be announcing results for the Class XII higher secondary certificate (HSC) examinations on Thursday, as it had earlier announced.

Several media outlets had published reports that the Class XII results will be declared on Thursday on the official website of the education board, mahresult.nic.in.

But The Indian Express reported that the declaration will be delayed, although it would still take place in the month of May.

MSBSHSE secretary, Mumbai Division, CY Chandekar, was quoted as saying in the report that the board will soon announce the new date on which results will be declared.

"As of now the result declaration dates of both HSC and SSC are not decided by the board. The results of Class XII are likely to be out in the last week of May, and Class X results will be out in the first week of June," said Chandekar.

Class XII HSC 2017 examinations were conducted by the MSBSHSE through its nine divisional boards — Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for Class XII HSC examination across Maharashtra this year, which was held between 25 February and 25 March this year.

After the Maharashtra Class XII HSC 2017 results are declared, candidates will be able to apply for national-level entrance tests, including medical and engineering courses.