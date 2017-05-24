Maharashtra Class 12 HSC 2017 exam results expected tomorrow: Check your grades at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results on Thursday. Students can access their results on the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra HSC Class XII results 2017 will be declared on 25 May, The Statesman reported. However, the official update is yet to be posted on the website.

The Class XII HSC examinations were conducted by the MSBSHSE at different divisional boards including Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.

After the Maharashtra Class XII HSC 2017 results are declared, the candidates will be able to apply for national-level entrance tests including medical and engineering courses.

According to this India.com report, the MSBSHSE has completed the assessment of around 25 lakh HSC and SSC answer sheets for Kolhapur division. Around 15 lakh Maharashtra SSC answer sheets have been accessed. Around 10 lakh of the HSC answer sheets have been assessed.

Around 17 lakh candidates appeared for the HSC 2017 examination across Maharashtra.

Steps to obtain result: