Maharashtra Class 12 HSC 2017 board exam results expected today: Check your grades at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results on Thursday. Students can access their results on the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra HSC Class XII results 2017 will be declared on 25 May, The Statesman reported. Though an official announcement is yet to come from the board, the students should keep a check on the website for any result-related update.

The Class XII HSC 2017 examinations were conducted by the MSBSHSE through its nine divisional boards at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

Around 17 lakh candidates appeared for the Class XII HSC 2017 examination across Maharashtra.

After the Maharashtra Class XII HSC 2017 results are declared, the candidates will be able to apply for national-level entrance tests including medical and engineering courses.

Steps to obtain result: