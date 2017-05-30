Maharashtra Class 12 HSC 2017 board exam results declared: Here's how you can check your result

Ending the weight of over 14,29,478 candidates, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results of Class XII HSC 2017 on Tuesday across all nine provisional boards. Candidates can check their marks on the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for the Class XII HSC 2017 examination across Maharashtra, of which around 89.50 percent students passed the exam with a marginal increment of about 2.9 per cent from last year, according to The Indian Express. Like the last year, MSBSHSE did not announce the toppers in the exam.

Meanwhile, girls outperformed boys once again as 93.05 percent female candidates passed the exams against 86.65 percent boys.

The Class XII HSC 2017 examinations were conducted by the MSBSHSE through its nine divisional boards at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

The maximum number of candidates are from the Science stream (5,59,423), followed by Arts (5,09,124), Commerce (3,73,870) and 62,148 students for Minimum Competency Vocational Course (MCVC).

There are a total of 2,710 examination centres across the nine divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

After the Maharashtra Class XII HSC 2017 results are declared, the candidates can to apply for national-level entrance tests including medical and engineering courses. Students can collect their marksheets, a week after the results are announced.

Steps to obtain result:

Log on to mahresult.nic.in

Click on Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results 2017

Enter required information like seat number in the blank text box provided

Download the result and take a print copy.

Besides this, the students can also use the SMS service to check their results. BSNL users can send MHHSC<space><seat number> to 57766 while students who use other cellular service providers may send MHHSC<space><roll number> and send it to 58888111.

Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and Aircel customers can straight away dial the USSD code *588# to get result by SMS.