Maharashtra Class 12 HSC 2017 board exam results declared: Check your grades on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results of Class XII HSC 2017 on Tuesday. Candidates can check their marks on the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

Around 17 lakh candidates appeared for the Class XII HSC 2017 examination across Maharashtra, of which around 89.50 percent students passed the exam with a marginal dip from last year. In 2016, 86.65 percent students had passed the exam.

Meanwhile, girls outperformed boys once again as 93.05 percent female candidates passed the exams against 86.65 percent boys.

The Class XII HSC 2017 examinations were conducted by the MSBSHSE through its nine divisional boards at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

After the Maharashtra Class XII HSC 2017 results are declared, the candidates can to apply for national-level entrance tests including medical and engineering courses.

Steps to obtain result: