Maharashtra CET results declared; less than 1 percent students score over 150 out of 200

Resutls to the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET), an examination meant for engineering and pharmacy courses, were declared on Saturday, and students who appeared for the test were able to check their grades on the official website, mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Due to heavy traffic, however, the site was down for large parts of the day, and many students were unable to check their results.

According to a report on Hindustan Times, the results were disappointing to a large number of students, many of whom didn't fare as expected. The report said less than one percent of students could score 75 percent marks or more in the test, which was out of a maximum of 200 marks. Fewer than 9 percent students could even manage 100 marks or more, it said.

This was attributed to tougher and longer question papers this time. Gopakumaran Thampi, principal of Thadomal Shahani Engineering College (TSEC), said, "Poor results don't mean that students have fared poorly. It simply means that the paper was tougher than previous years."

However, he was quoted as saying that this wouldn't have a bearing on the eventual outcome or on admissions to engineering and pharmacy degrees, but will lower cut-offs in colleges. "The admissions are based on the relative merit of students. Besides, the number of seats in engineering colleges far exceeds the number of aspirants. There won't be much competition for seats other than in few popular colleges," he said.