Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Result 2017 to be declared in June first week: Check your grades at mahresults.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the results of Class X, also called the SSC exam, this week, media reports have said.

The results for the Board exam are expected to be declared after 9 June, The Indian Express has reported. However, other media houses like India.com have said that the results might be declared on 6 June.

The Board exam started on 7 March 2017, and a total of 17,66,098 candidates appeared for it across Maharashtra. This is a 2.33 percent increase since 2016.

Held in a total of 4,728 centres in the state, 9,89,908 boys and 7,76,190 girls sat for the exam.

To check your grades, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in. On the homepage, click on SSC results 2017 Enter the roll number and other details Download and take a print out

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

With inputs with agencies