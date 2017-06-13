Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Result 2017 to be announced today at 1pm: Check your grades on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will finally announce the results for Class X Senior School Certificate (SSC) 2017 examination on Tuesday at 1 pm.

After a period of uncertainty over the date of declaration of the Class X SSC 2017 results, the MSBSHSE on Monday confirmed with Firstpost that they will be declared on 13 June and not on 11 June as reported earlier. Students can check the result on the official website — mahresult.nic.in.

The candidates can also access their grades on alternate results websites like examresults.net.

This year, about 17.6 lakh candidates appeared for the Class X SSC examination, out of which 9.8 lakh were boys and 7.7 lakh were girls, The Indian Express reported.

Once the results are declared, here's how you can check your grades:

Log on to the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Click on 'SSC result 2017'

Enter the roll number and other required details and click on 'view result'.

Download and take a print copy of your results for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.