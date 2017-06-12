Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Result 2017 to be announced on 13 June at 1 pm: Check your grades on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will finally announce the results for Class X board exams on Tuesday at 1 pm.

After several confusions on the final date of the exam results, the MSBSHSE on Monday confirmed with Firstpost that the exam results will be declared on 13 June and not on 11 June as it was reported earlier. Students can check the result on the official website — mahresult.nic.in.

It will also be available on the official partner websites such as www.examresults.net/maharashtra.

This year, about 17,66,098 candidates appeared for the Class X state boards out of which 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Here's how you can check your grades:

Log on to the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Click on 'SSC result 2017'

Enter the roll number and other relevant details

Download and take a print out for further reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.