Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Result 2017 Date likely to be announced today: Check your grades on mahresult.nic.in

The date for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) results for Class X board exams is likely to be declared today, a few reports said, however there could be a longer wait for the students. Livemint, without specifying the date, reported that the results might be announced this week sometime.

Students can check the official website — mahresult.nic.in for updates.

A report from The Financial Express also added that the board may only give out the date of announcement of results on Monday.

This year, about 17,66,098 candidates appeared for the Class X state boards out of which 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Here's how you can check your grades:

Log on to the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Click on 'SSC result 2017'

Enter the roll number and other relevant details

Download and take a print out for further reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.