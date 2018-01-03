You are here:
Maharashtra bandh LIVE updates: Rail roko at Thane, Virar end; heavy police deployment across Mumbai

IndiaFP Staff03 Jan, 2018 09:30:22 IST
  • 09:30 (IST)

    WATCH: Protesters block rail service at Goregaon station

    Input from Tony George 

  • 09:26 (IST)

    CPM demonstration at Vasai in support of Maharashtra Bandh

    Image procured by Sanjay Sawant

  • 09:23 (IST)

    Visuals from Goregaon station 

    Image procured by Firstpost

  • Rail roko ends in Virar

    Protesters tried to disrupt rail services in Virar at about 8.30 am. however, after a 10 minute disturbance, the police was able to re-start the train services from Virar. 

  • 09:16 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh to make a statement in Lok Sabha

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be making a statement on the ongoing caste violence in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, reports CNN-News18. 

  • 09:13 (IST)

    Mumbai Police message to citizens

    "Do not believe in or spread rumours and continue with the daily activities. The Police administration is there and geared up to deal with any untoward situations," says Mumbai Police. 

  • 09:07 (IST)

    Visuals from Pune  ST bus band: Pune-Baramati route also affect

    Image procured by Sanjay Sawant

  • 09:05 (IST)

    Dabbawalas off the roads today

  • 09:02 (IST)

    Dabbawalas will be off Mumbai roads today

    Dabbawala association spokesperson Subhash Talekar told mediapersons that they won't be delivering tiffins to people fearing the law and order issues in the city. 

  • 08:58 (IST)

    Don't believe in rumours, says Central Railways

    "Please don't believe in rumours. Central Railway will keep you posted with hourly updates," Sunil Udasi, CPRO of the Central Railways tells citizens. 
     

  • 08:50 (IST)

    Section 144 imposed in Thane

  • 08:49 (IST)

    Trains running normally in Central Railway

    Few protestors tried to disrupt Railway services at Thane but were immediately cleared by RPF and GRP officials.  Services are running uninterrupted on Central Railway as of now, said Central Railway. 

  • 08:48 (IST)

    Rail roko by protesters at Thane 

    image courtesy: Sanjay Sawant

  • 08:34 (IST)

    Security beefed up in eastern suburbs 

  • 08:32 (IST)

    Protesters stop train at Thane station

  • 08:27 (IST)

    Section 144 imposed in Thane

  • 08:23 (IST)

    RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya issues official statement on Maharashtra violence

  • 08:20 (IST)

    Anil Garg, chief of Mumbai school buses owners association, speaks

    "How can we take the risk? In the morning too, six buses were stoned in Chembur area of Mumbai. We will take a call at 11 am for the second shift. We have to think about the safety of children and cabs and autos too are not working as usual in Mumbai," Anil Garg told CNN-News18. 

  • 08:17 (IST)

    Here is Manjul's take on caste violence in Maharashtra

  • 08:10 (IST)

    Security tightened across Mumbai 

    According to CNN-News18, battalions of Rapid Action Force have been deployed in Mumbai, especially in eastern suburbs like Chembur, which was affected by violence on Tuesday. 

  • 08:07 (IST)

    Blame game begins over Maharashtra violence

    A blame game has started in Maharashtra over who triggered the caste clashes, reported Economic Times. On the other hand, Prakash Ambedkar of the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BMM) accused right-wing groups, especially the Hindu Ekta Aghadi and Shivraj Pratishthan, headed by Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, respectively. 

  • 08:03 (IST)

    Won't run school buses in the morning, says school bus association chief

  • 07:53 (IST)

    Mumbaikars faced traffic issues on Tuesday

  • 07:51 (IST)

    Shops closed in Chembur

  • 07:50 (IST)

    In 1818, Mahar community sided with the British to fight the Peshwas

    In 1818, the Peshwa attempted to retake the city of Pune from the British with a force of 28,000 men — 20,000 cavalrymen and 8,000 foot soldiers — mostly comprising of Marathas. A British force, comprising no more than around 800 soldiers, was on its way to Pune to meet with the main force stationed there when the Peshwa’s advance force spotted them.

    As the British took refuge in a small village called Koregaon, which was surrounded by a low mud wall, the Peshwa decided to detach a small portion of his army, around 2,000 soldiers, to take on the British forces and the village of Koregaon. 

    On 1 January, 1818, East India Company troops, comprising mostly Mahar Dalits, fended off the Maratha offensive. The soldiers fought through the night and managed to defend the village of Koregaon from the attackers.

    According to one estimate, the Company lost between 200-300 troops that night but the Peshwa suffered heavier losses as 500-600 of his men perished in the battle. The Marathas, wary of reinforcements arriving from Pune in much larger numbers than their own, were forced to retreat.

  • 07:40 (IST)

    Schools buses may be affected across Mumbai today 

    School students may be inconvenienced as school buses will stay off the roads in Mumbai in view of the Maharashtra bandh called by Dalit outfits. The School Bus Owners' Association (SBOA) said it would not operate its fleet of 40,000 buses today.

    Anil Garg, president of SBOA, told PTI, "For security reasons, we have decided not to ply our buses in the first shift tomorrow. If the situation remains peaceful, we will run the buses in the second shift" Garg said on Tuesday.

    However, if a particular bus owner wanted to operate his services, it would be his call, he added.

    "Law-and-order is beyond our control. Therefore, we cannot take the risk," Garg said.

  • 07:36 (IST)

    Traffic Police in Mumbai taking precautionary measures

    Mumbai Traffic Police is taking precautionary measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic. "All traffic personnel will be on their toes to ensure smooth flow of traffic, especially on the Eastern Express Highway," police officer told DNA.

  • 07:27 (IST)

    RECAP: What happened in Koregaon Bhima on 1 January 

    The disturbances erupted in the village of Koregaon-Bhima on 1 January during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Anglo-Maratha War between the army of Peshwa Bajirao II with a small force of the East India Company that comprised a large number of Dalits.

    Several lakhs of Dalits had congregated around the Victory Pillar (Vijay Stambh) erected by the British in Sanaswadi village when suddenly stone pelting started, allegedly by some right-wing groups carrying saffron flags.

    In the clashes that ensued between the two groups, more than 30 vehicles, including buses, police vans and private vehicles, were torched or damaged and one youth, Rahul Fatangale, 28 of Nanded lost his life.

  • 07:18 (IST)

    RECAP: Bhima Koregaon violence turns creation of award-winning artist into heap of ashes, inflicts over Rs 50 lakh loss

    The handiwork of an artist were subsumed in the flames of anger and violence over marking the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune.

    The caste-based clashes that spilled over to few other parts of Maharashtra too, including Mumbai, cost Eldine Fernandes, a national award-winning Pune-based sculptor, over Rs 50 lakh worth of his paintings, sculptures, and equipment as protesters torched and vandalised his studio in the Bhima Koregaon area in Pune.

    Fernandes, a Christian, could barely hold back his tears as he recounted his losses. Apart from immense hard work in the form of artworks, that were at various stages of completion, being reduced to ashes, Fernandes says he also lost three years worth of his life's savings.

  • 07:14 (IST)

    RECAP: Fadnavis orders probe into Bhima-Koregaon violence

    Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the violence which erupted during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district." A sitting high court judge will head the inquiry," Fadnavis said,  adding that Rs 10 lakh compensation would be given to kin of the youth killed.  The youth's death would be probed by the CID, Fadnavis told reporters. 

  • 07:11 (IST)

    Recap: RSS condemns violence in Maharashtra
     
     
    The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday condemned the incidents of violence at Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district and other parts of Maharashtra.
     
    Manmohan Vaidya, the akhil bhartiya prachar pramukh of the RSS, in a press statement uploaded on the outfit's Twitter handle, stated, "The recent incidents at Koregaon, Pune and various other places in Maharashtra are very sad and painful.
     
    RSS strongly condemns such violence and feels it is despicable.
     
    "Those who are found guilty should be punished as per law. Some forces are trying to create hatred and animosity among communities. The people should not fall prey to such nefarious tactics," PTI quoted the press release as saying. 

  • 07:07 (IST)

    MSRTC buses damaged in violence across Maharashtra

    Protests and violent incidents were witnessed in other parts of the state, including Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Beed, Nashik, Pune, Solapur, Thane and Palghar as Dalits expressed their ire over Monday's incidents in Koregaon-Bhima in Pune district.

    At least 25 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, besides private luxury buses and other vehicles, were damaged in stone pelting by riotous mobs, reported IANS.

  • 07:05 (IST)

    Jignesh Mevani to be in Mumbai today

  • 06:58 (IST)

    Pune cops receive complaint against Mevani, Khalid
     
     
    The police today said they had received a complaint against Gujarat MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid for their "provocative" speeches at an event here on 31 December.
     
    Mevani and Khalid had attended the "Elgar Parishad", an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in the city on 31 December.
     
    According to the complainants, Akshay Bikkad and Anand Dhond, Mevani and Khalid had made "provocative" comments at the event, PTI reported. 

  • 06:51 (IST)

    Additional security across Maharashtra 

    “We have made elaborate arrangements to keep the situation under control in view of the bandh. Extra forces have been kept on standby. Some areas have been identified where internet could be suspended so people cannot spread rumours on social media,” DGP Satish Mathur told The Indian Express.

  • 06:45 (IST)

    RPI(A) to not participate in the bandh 

    While the Prakash Ambedkar faction as well as 250 Dalit outfits have called for a Maharashtra bandh today, the RPI(A), a constituent of the NDA, will not be participating in it. "We will not participate in the Maharashtra bandh, but rasta roko and morchas to various police station in Mumbai will continue on Wednesday," Gautam Sonawane, RPI (A) state president told The Times of India.  

  • 06:40 (IST)

    Government has not asked schools to be shut

    The government signalled it was not expecting much trouble by not asking schools to shut. Some schools, however, declared a holiday on Wednesday and the school buses refused to ply in the morning shift, reported The Times of India. 

  • 06:37 (IST)

    Updates for 3 January 2018 begin

  • 20:51 (IST)

    Maharashtra simmers after Pune violence; protests erupt in Mumbai
     
    Several towns and cities in Maharashtra were on edge on Tuesday as Dalit protests against Monday's violence in Pune spilled over to capital Mumbai, with agitators damaging scores of buses, and disrupting road and rail traffic, officials said.
     
    Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district had left a man dead on Monday.
     
    In Pune, cases were registered by the Pimpri police against Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, who head the Hindu Ekta Aghadi and Shivraj Pratishthan respectively, for allegedly inciting the violence. The two organisations had opposed the celebration of "British victory" in the battle.
     
    Over 160 buses were damaged in Mumbai by rampaging protesters over 100 of whom were detained, police said.
     
    PTI

  • 20:47 (IST)

    Road traffic normal in Navi Mumbai, says DCP Nitin Pawar

    DCP Nitin Pawar has assued that there is no congestion on the routes in Navi Mumbai. He said: "Traffic situation is absolutely Normal in Navi Mumbai. Only heavy vehicles like trucks, containers- trailers are stopped on road-side at convenient places so that they should not cause any  inconvenience on Eastern Express Highway (EEH)/Chembur area and no more congestion should be allowed on EEH. This stoppage of heavy vehicles is not affecting flow of traffic in Navi Mumbai."

  • 20:07 (IST)

    Award-winning sculptor loses artwork worth Rs 50 lakh

    Eldine Fernandes, a national award-winning sculptor, lost over Rs 50 lakh worth of paintings, sculptures, equipment in the violence on Monday. He had been working in this studio which was burnt to the ground by the ravaging mob.

    A Christian himself, he had statues of BR Ambedkar, Shivaji, different animals, angels, all stored in his studio by the side of the road in Bhima Koregaon. 

    Inputs from Shatakshi Gawade/101Reporters

  • 20:03 (IST)

    Mayawati alleges conspiracy by BJP-RSS, casteist forces

  • 19:41 (IST)

    Kerala Congress' Ramesh Chennithala takes a dig at BJP govt in Maharashtra

  • 19:40 (IST)

    Visual from a protest in Mumbai during the day

    Image courtesy: PTI

  • Key political parties stay mum on stand for bandh called by Dalit group

    The bandh called by Dalit groups tomorrow has been supported by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh chief Prakash Ambedkar and CPM. However, no main political parties from Maharashtra, mainly Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, MNS have extended their support till now.

  • 19:20 (IST)

    DCP Mumbai Police PRO Sachin Patil appeals for peace

  • 18:52 (IST)

    Jignesh Mevani appeals for peace

  • 18:51 (IST)

    Watch: Congrestion on Eastern Express Highway

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Jet Airways, Air India waive off cancellation charges from Mumbai due to ongoing volatile situation in the state.

  • 18:46 (IST)

    CPM supports Maharashtra bandh 'to denounce violence by casteist forces' against Dalits 

    In a press release, CPM has said that the bandh will condemn the "entire manner in which the BJP-led state government headed by Devendra Fadnavis handled the situation."

    The Left party has alleged that "no action was taken" ahead of New Year, even though the state government was "well aware that lakhs would gather to commemorate the 200th anniversary of this battle."

    CPM criticised the fact that no arrests have been made for the death of Rahul Fatangale, the Dalit youth who was killed on Monday during the violence. "It appears that this violence has been deliberately engineered by right wing forces to incite casteist and communal polarisation in the state," the party said.

    However, CPM has appealed for a "peaceful and democratic" protest.

After the violence that marred the the 200th anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune on Monday spilled into Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, Section 144 has been imposed in Thane district till 4 January midnight as a precautionary measure. Schools and colleges in Maharashtra remain open and no holiday has been declared in the state.

Protesters in Thane and Virar tried to disrupt train services in the morning. However, the police was able to disperse them and re-start railway services.

Security has been tightened across Maharashtra ahead of the bandh called by the Dalit groups. According to CNN-News18,  several troops of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed across Mumbai, especially in eastern suburbs like Chembur and Ghatkopar, which were badly affected by violence on Tuesday.

However, the CNN-News18 report added that the situation is currently normal in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai. The Maharashtra government has urged citizens to not believe in any rumours of a holiday on Wedneday. Meanwhile, over 40,000 school buses will not ply on Mumbai roads on Wednesday fearing violence.

The state-wide bandh has been called by the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh and several other Dalit organisations on Wednesday to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district on Monday.

"We have made elaborate arrangements to keep the situation under control in view of the bandh. Extra forces have been kept on standby. Some areas have been identified where internet could be suspended so people cannot spread rumours on social media,” DGP Satish Mathur told The Indian Express. 

Mumbai Traffic Police has also taken precautionary measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic. "All traffic personnel will be on their toes to ensure smooth flow of traffic, especially on the Eastern Express Highway," police officer told DNA.

File image of Prakash Ambedkar. CNN News18

Prakash Ambedkar had alleged that Hindu Ekta Aghadi was responsible for the violence.

He said Maharashtra Democratic Front, Maharashtra Left Front, besides 250 organisations, have supported Wednesday's shutdown.


Ambedkar, the grandson of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, has appealed for peace during the bandh period.

Referring to the caste clashes in Bhima Koregaon, Ambedkar ruled out any conflict between Marathas and Dalits.


"If there was any tension, the 200th anniversary commemoration of the Bhima Koregaon battle would not have taken place. The program was organised by Sambhaji Brigade (a Maratha organisation)," he said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

He alleged the trouble occurred because of Hindu Ekta Aghadi and Shivraj Pratishthan, headed by Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, respectively.

"Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Sabha (ABHS), Peshwa heirs, had opposed the event. We held talks with ABHS after which they decided against opposing," he said.

The event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army, was marred by incidents of violence on Monday, with at least one person was killed.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community — then considered untouchable — were part of the East India Company's forces.

Ambedkar alleged that villagers were provoked by the Shivraj Pratisthan while the Hindu Ekta Agadhi hurled stones at people going towards the Koregaon war memorial.

He demanded that various types of grants and subsidies being given by the government to villages along Koregaon, Shiroor and Chakan, be stopped.

Ambedkar said a judicial probe ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis into the violence should be headed by chief justice of high court and not by a sitting judge.

The violence sparked off protests in various parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, including in Mumbai where protesters staged a rail roko in suburban Chembur.


Published Date: Jan 03, 2018 09:09 am | Updated Date: Jan 03, 2018 09:30 am



