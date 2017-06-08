Maharashtra agricultural crisis: Amid agitation, farmer suicides continue in the state

Mumbai: Amid the agitation of farmers in Maharashtra, at least four farmer suicides were reported in the state in the last few days.

Ramesh Ramdas Dalvi (26) hanged himself on his farm in Bhokardar tehsil of Jalna district on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, Dalvi had attempted to commit suicide a week ago too, but some alert neighbours had stopped him then.

In Nanded district, 40-year-old Parmeshwar Wankhade ended his life by hanging himself on Tuesday, said a police officer from Himayatnagar police station.

Sanjay Ghanwat (46), a farmer from Partapur village in Mehkar tehsil of Buldana ended his life due to loss of crop in his three-acre farm, police said.

In Yeola tehsil of Nashik district, Navnath Changdev Bhalerao (30) killed himself by drinking a poisonous chemical on the night of 5 June.

Meanwhile, actors Nana Patekar and Makrand Anaspure expressed disappointment over farmers being forced to go on a strike in the state.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Patekar said, "We started NAAM foundation to support the farmers. I think people from all sectors of life should come forward to support the farmers."

Anaspure said, "The recommendations of Swaminathan committee should be implemented on a priority basis. I also feel there should be some loan waiver like package for needy farmers."