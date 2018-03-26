Maharashtra: 91 farmers from Buldhana seek permission for euthanasia over inadequate remuneration

As many as 91 farmers from Buldhana district of Maharashtra have submitted a letter to the governor and Sub-Divisional Office (SDO) and sought permission for euthanasia, according to reports. They claim that they are not being paid remunerative prices for crops and adequate compensation for their land, which has been acquired by the government for construction of a highway, ANI reported.

The farmers further said that they are unable to feed their families and their helplessness is turning into despair, according to Zee News.

This comes just days after thousands of farmers thronged the streets of Mumbai to protest the alleged failures of the BJP government on the farm front, including non-implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission and the Forest Rights Act by the CPM-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha.

The protest was called off after the farmers received a written reassurance from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The state government agreed to sincerely look into their requests, while also promising time-bound action into some of them.

The Fadnavis government also assured farmers to ensure better implementation of social welfare schemes and promised to issue new BPL ration cards to the farmers and tribals as they have not been renewed in many years. The chief minister also announced setting up a ministerial committee to review and process the farmers' demands.

