Madras University UG, PG November 2017 exam results announced: Check how you fared on unom.ac.in

The University of Madras (UNOM) has released the result for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate semester (PG) exam on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the exam held in November 2017 can access their results on the university's official website, unom.ac.in.

Quoting an official statement released by the Registrar of Madras University in an official statement, Zee News reported that the students can apply for the reconsideration and revaluation between 2 and 8 February, 2018.

To check the University of Madras 2018 result for the undergraduate and postgraduate exam, the students can follow these steps: