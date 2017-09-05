Madras High Court orders Tamil Nadu to hold local body polls before 17 November

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the conduct of polls for local bodies in Tamil Nadu before 17 November, 2017.

The court also ordered the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to issue the notification for the polls before 18 September.

Hearing a case filed by DMK's RS Bharathi seeking conduct of local bodies' polls at the earliest, the court also ordered that the details of criminal cases against candidates should be uploaded on the election commission website.

The local bodies' polls were to be conducted in October 2018.