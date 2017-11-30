You are here:
Madras HC orders all sand quarries in Tamil Nadu to close in six months, suggests imports be used to meet demand

IndiaIANSNov, 30 2017 07:33:50 IST

Chennai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the closure of sand quarries in Tamil Nadu in six months time while suggesting sand imports to meet the demand.

Deciding the case filed by a sand importer against the impounding to sand brought from Malaysia, the court ordered release of the imported sand held up in Tuticorin port and the closure of the state's sand quarries.

The court also ordered that no new sand quarries should be opened in Tamil Nadu.

File image of Madras High Court. Image credit: WIkimedia Commons

Meanwhile Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the state government took over the sale of sand business in order to make it available at reasonable price to the people.

Addressing AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's birth centenary celebration function in Thanjavur, around 350 km from here, he said the government carried the sand trade online and closed circuit cameras were installed at the quarries to monitor it.


He said there was no avenue for wrongdoings in the sale of sand.


Published Date: Nov 30, 2017 07:33 am | Updated Date: Nov 30, 2017 07:33 am


