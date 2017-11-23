Madras HC adjourns hearing on pleas relating to nomination of 3 MLAs to Puducherry Assembly

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on petitions relating to nominations of three MLAs in the Puducherry Assembly by the Centre which was later cancelled by the speaker.

The petition were filed by V Saminathan, KG Shankar and S Selvaganapathi challenging the notice issued by the Puducherry Assembly Secretary refusing them permission to attend House proceedings scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The Assembly Secretary had said their nominations were not valid according to the speaker's decision.

The bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar heard the arguments and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.

Counsel of the nominated MLAs PS Raman said the nominations were made in June. After the MLAs were administered the oath of office in July, the Assembly secretary and the government were informed.

However, the Assembly secretary refused them permission to take part in the proceedings of the Assembly commencing on Thursday, he said.

Knowing very well that the matter is pending before the court, the Assembly secretary on the basis of the decision taken by the Assembly speaker passed the order of refusal on 12 November, the counsel said.

The Puducherry Assembly speaker had rejected the nomination of three BJP members to the House by the Centre.

He had said their nomination was void as it was in contravention of the constitutional provisions and made by "incompetent authority".

A PIL by K Lakshminarayana, Parliamentary Secretary to the chief minister, against their appointment as nominated legislators is pending in the high court.