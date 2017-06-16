Madhya Pradesh unrest: Two farmers commit suicide in Shivraj Chouhan's home district Sehore

Bhopal: Two farmers allegedly committed suicide since Thursday in Sehore, home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, taking the number of such deaths to 11 in the state since 8 June.

Mukesh Yadav (23) of Lachaur village in Sehore, who had consumed poison on Thursday in his field, died in Bhopal on Friday while undergoing treatment, Sehore's Nasrullaganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) HS Choudhary said.

He was suffering from colic for a very long time and was depressed due to poor harvest, his acquaintances said.

Khaju Khan (75) of Bapcha Kala village in Sehore hanged himself to death from a tree on Thursday, police said.

His son Sabir Khan said his father took the extreme step as he was upset after being unable to acquire seeds and manure.

Police said they are probing both the incidents.

Madhya Pradesh had been in the grip of a major farmers' protest in the past fortnight. The killing of five farmers in police firing in Mandsaur on 6 June had triggered a series of violent protests in various parts of the state.