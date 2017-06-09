Madhya Pradesh unrest: Farmer commits suicide after failing to repay debts

Raisen: A Madhya Pradesh farmer committed suicide after failing to repay his debts amid farmers' agitations for loan waivers and fair prices for their produce.

Forty-year-old Krishan Meena from Raisen district killed himself after he allegedly failed to pay off his loans and electricity bills. However, the police said Meena died due to illness.

Around 10.30 pm on Thursday, Meena ate Salfaz (Aluminium phosphide) tablets. He was rushed to a hospital but doctors there referred him to Bhopal. Meena died on the way.

"Krishan Meena has committed suicide. He was not keeping well for the past five years. A judicial inquiry has been ordered," said Kotwali Police Station in-charge Abhay Nema.

Meena had taken a loan of Rs 10,50,000 from a private bank. In addition, he owed Rs 5,00,000 to a local moneylender.

He owned seven acres of land in Sigonia village.

Apparently, Meena also had two outstanding electricity bills. One was of Rs 1,20,000 for a pump installed on his farm and another of Rs 60,000 for domestic consumption, a relative said.

Meena was tense due to this ever growing debt, family members said.

A bank officer had apparently warned Meena that his land would be mortgaged and his pump and motorcycle would be confiscated.

Meena's death came on the eighth day of the 10-day farmers' strike in the state that turned violent on 6 June, after five farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur.

The violent protest had spread to the neighbouring districts of Neemuch, Indore, Khargone, Ujjain, Shahjanhanpur, Sehore, Raisen and Harda in the last few days.