Madhya Pradesh: Two minor girls allegedly raped in separate incidents in Jabalpur, Sagar districts

Jabalpur: Two teenage girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Jabalpur and Sagar districts of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Thursday.

In the Jabalpur incident, a 15-year-old girl was lured by two persons under the pretext of offering her work and was allegedly raped by one of them in an under-construction room at Khajri-Khiriya bypass on Wednesday.

The police have arrested the two accused, identified as Imran and Manoj Sen, the latter the neighbour of the girl.

Aadhartal Police Station in charge Vipin Tamrakar said while Sen lured the girl to the site under the pretext of offering her work, Imran, a construction supervisor, took her to a room and allegedly raped her.

Sen was booked for abetting the crime, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the duo under section 376 (D) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The officer said the duo also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

In another incident which occurred in Sagar district on Wednesday evening, a 15-year-old orphan girl was allegedly raped by four men.

Police arrested Guddu Rai, Ravi Yadav, and S Khan in connection with the rape and one Laxmi Lodhi for allegedly abetting the crime. Another accused, identified as Tahir Khan, is absconding, Gharhakota police station inspector RN Tiwari told PTI.

While Rai, Yadav, and Khan have been booked under various sections of the IPC including 376 D and under the POSCO Act, Lodhi was booked under section 34 (criminal conspiracy).

In her complaint, the girl stated that the incident occurred last evening at Makronia in the district.

Further investigation is on, Tiwari said.