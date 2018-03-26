Madhya Pradesh: Students protest after hostel residents strip-searched over discarded sanitary napkin

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In an appalling incident, inmates of a college hostel in Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh were allegedly strip-searched on the direction of the warden after a sanitary napkin was found discarded carelessly near a toilet.

The incident, which has sparked protests by students, occurred yesterday at the hostel of the Dr Hari Singh Gour's Central University when the warden, Professor Chanda Ben, was undertaking an inspection, the hostel inmates told reporters in Sagar.

They said that the warden, angry at the napkin not being properly disposed of, asked the hostel's women staff to check the private parts of students to find if they were menstruating after no one owned up.

Over 40 of them staged a protest in front of the vice-chancellor's residence, situated within the campus, demanding action against the warden.

Speaking to PTI, the vice-chancellor, Professor RP Tiwari said, "Nearly 40 students came to my residence to complain about the incident. They are like my daughters and I apologised to them. It is very shameful, condemnable and highly painful."

#MadhyaPradesh: At least 40 girls, residing in one of the hostels of Dr Hari Singh Gour University in Sagar, allege that they were stripped & searched by hostel warden after a used sanitary pad was found lying in the hostel premises. pic.twitter.com/G2m1rMnGkG — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

He said that he had constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident and it would submit its report in three days.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, student wing of the RSS, and other unions staged a protest on Monday with ABVP leader Jyotish Pandey asking authorities to keep the warden away from work till the probe was completed.

The leader of Congress' student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI), Rahul Khare, submitted a memorandum to the university administration demanding that retired judges and other eminent persons be appointed to the probe committee instead of university teachers.

In order to raise awareness among teachers, they also distributed sanitary napkins to them.

Sagar Lok Sabha MP Laxminarayan Yadav called the alleged action of the warden as "shameful", but added that it was a "small incident" and the media should not get "agitated" over it.