Madhya Pradesh protests: Farmers unions to to approach NHRC over police firing in Mandsaur

New Delhi: Farmers unions on Tuesday filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in connection with the Mandsaur police firing, in which six peasants were killed.

In the complaint, the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh – an umbrella body representing 62 unions – sought action against Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the police firing at farmers who, it said, were protesting peacefully.

The Mahasangh alleged that the protesting farmers were shot at from point-blank range and it cited various news reports to back its claim.

It asked the NHRC to send its officials to Mandsaur for inquiry and sought appropriate action.

Various unions are set to hold nation-wide demonstrations across the country this week against the BJP government for failing to resolve farmers' problems.