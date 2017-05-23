Madhya Pradesh police says it rescued 11 tribal children in Indore from religious conversion

Indore: The Madhaya Pradesh police on Monday said it has rescued 11 tribal children being taken to Nagpur for converting them to Christianity.



Two persons were arrested for allegedly luring these minors for changing their faith by offering various facilities and gifts, said a police officer.

The police rescued the 11 minors, including four girls, on Sunday night from Sarwate Bus Stand here when they were being taken for religious conversion, said Chhoti Gwaltoli Police Station in-charge Sanju Kamle.

"We arrested two persons - Alkesh Gadawa and Haroon Dabar, and freed 11 minors, including four girls, who were being taken to Nagpur for conversion to Christianity. These minors were offered free education and other facilities besides gifts in exchange of conversion," Kamle added.

The police subsequently registered a case against them under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968.

The Act prohibits religious conversion by use of "force, allurement or fraudulent means."

"We are investigating the case," he added.

The kids, hailing from tribal-dominated Alirajpur district, were later handed over to an NGO, Childline, the police officer said.