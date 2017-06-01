Madhya Pradesh: Journalist shot dead in Mandsaur, police arrest two

Bhopal: A 42-year-old reporter working with a Hindi daily was shot dead in his personal office at Piplia Mandi area in Mandsaur district on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Police have registered a case of murder against six persons and arrested two of them on Thursday, an officer said.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 pm when two persons entered the office of Kamlesh Jain and one of them shot him in his chest, Piplia Mandi inspector Anil Singh Thakur told PTI on Thursday over phone.

"The duo fled the spot on their motorcycle soon after committing the crime," he said.

Jain was rushed to the Mandsaur district hospital by people from the neighbourhood of his office who reached the spot after hearing a gunshot. He was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

Thakur said a 0.32 calibre pistol is suspected to have been used in the crime. "Jain was a social person and he used to help people in his capacity," he said.

On the motive behind the crime, the inspector said Jain's family has informed the police that he had an altercation with some persons in the recent past.

"We rounded up two persons and investigation is on," Thakur said without elaborating.