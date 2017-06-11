Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar denied entry to Mandsaur by police

Mandsaur: Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, social activists Medha Patkar and Swami Agnivesh, and JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey were on Sunday stopped from entering Mandsaur to meet the families of the five persons killed in police firing.

The activists, around 30 in number, were stopped by the police at the Dhodhar toll plaza in the neighbouring Ratlam district.

We have been detained by police at Ratlam Mandsaur boarder. Not served any orders. There is no curfew. We were ready to comply with 144. Yet — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) June 11, 2017

The police told them that their visit could disturb peace in Mandsaur, from where curfew was lifted on Saturday. Prohibitory orders under CrPc Section 144 are in place in the district

Madhya Pradesh farmers' agitation: Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Swami Agnivesh arrested in Ratlam's Jaora under section 151. pic.twitter.com/MKs9qRPwp8 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017

After being stopped, the activists sat on protest on the Mhow-Neemuch Highway, disrupting traffic movement.

Farmers in the state began protests over low prices for their crops on 1 June.

The Mandsaur-Neemuch region, about 300 km from the state capital Bhopal, became the nerve centre of the storm of farmer distress. Later, protests spread to some other parts of the state.

In Mandsaur, the curfew was imposed after five persons were killed in police firing during a farmers' protest on 6 June.