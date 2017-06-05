Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Violence breaks out despite assurances from chief minister

Bhopal: Farmers in Madhya Pradesh were back on the streets to protest on Monday, despite the assurance by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the government would purchase onions at Rs 8 per kg, and moong dal at an agreed price.

Farmers stopped trucks and vehicles carrying milk and vegetables from village at several places.

In the state capital, full cream milk of Sanchi Dairy was unavailable. Indore is also facing a milk crisis, and a similar situation prevails in Jhabua, Dhar, Shajahanpur and Sehore. The farmers in Harda shaved their heads as a sign of protest.

Chouhan on Sunday met representatives of the Indian Farmers' Union and agreed to most of the demands, including buying onions at Rs 8 per kg, and paying 50 percent in cash for produce and depositing the rest in banks, and buying moong at an agreed price.

Though the farmers union postponed the strike, the other organisations continued with the stir.

Framers in Ratlam pelted stones and damaged property on Sunday, due to which police lathi charged them.

Police had to lathi charge and use tear gas on protesting farmers in Delanpur, after which the farmers resorted to stone pelting. In the turmoil sub-inspector Pawan Yadav got a severe eye injury. Farmers also set four vehicles on fire.

"The farmers have been cheated. The strikes will continue till the demands have been properly met, including the main ones of loan waiver and fair price for produce," said State Secretary of the Indian Farmers' Union Anil Yadav in a statement.

The President of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangh Shivkumar Sharma organised a rally supporting the farmers on Monday, and announced that "the protest would continue till 10 June."