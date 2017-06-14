Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Two more commit suicide, death toll in a week reaches seven

Bhopal: Two farmers have committed suicide in Balaghat and Barwani districts of Madhya Pradesh since Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

The reports come in the wake of a slew of measures announced by the state government to mollify agitating farmers and death of five protesters in police firing in Mandsaur district on 6 June.

Ramesh Basene (42) ended his life by drinking pesticide at Ballarpur village in Balaghat district this morning. He died at the district hospital, police said.

Basene's wife Jankibai said that he was worried, being unable to repay a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh. The authorities however didn't confirm whether indebtedness led to the suicide.

"A tehsildar has been sent to the village for inquiry," said the district collector Bharat Yadav.

Another farmer, Shomla (60) allegedly committed suicide by drinking pesticide at Pisnawal in Barwani district last evening.

Sub-inspector R Mujalde of Sendhwa police station said that as per Shomla's wife, he had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh from a private lender and he also owed Rs 1 lakh to a bank.

He was finding it difficult to repay the loans, she told police.

Since 8 June, the state, roiled by farmers' protest, has witnessed a total of seven farmer suicides. Earlier incidents were reported from Sehore, Hoshangabad, Raisen and Vidisha districts.