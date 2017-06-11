Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Shivraj Singh Chouhan continues 'fast for peace' on second day

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan continued his indefinite fast for peace in the state amid farmers' agitation for the second day on Sunday.

Chouhan began his indefinite fast on Saturday, asserting that he would lay down his life for farmers.

Chouahn, who is on a fast at Dussehra Maidan here, met several representatives of farmers' organisations and listened to their problems on Saturday.

However, as the chief minister and agriculture minister Gauri Shankar Bisen ruled out any loan waiver, a group of farmers started a counter-protest opposite him.

Chouhan would hold talks with farmers on Sunday as well.

The farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been on strike since 1 June to press their demand for loan waivers and fair price for their produce.

The farmers' agitation was marred by violence on 6 June when they pelted stones at the police.

In retaliation, the police opened fire at the farmers, leaving five dead, according to official count. However, farmer leaders claim eight were killed that day in police firing.