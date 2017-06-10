Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Medha Patkar, farmer leaders to meet slain protesters' families

New Delhi: A delegation of social activists and farmer leaders from across the country will visit the families of the farmers on Sunday, who died in police firing in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.

Prominent names in the delegation are Medha Patkar of National Alliance of People's Movements, Swami Agnivesh of Bandhua Mukti Morcha and Yogendra Yadav of Jai Kisan Andolan.

It also includes VM Singh of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, Sunilam of Madhya Pradesh Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, Avik Saha of Jai Kisan Andolan, K. Balakrishnan and Somnath Tripathi of Swaraj Abhiyan.

"The delegation also expressed its solidarity and extended support to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh who are agitating for their legitimate demand that the BJP-led central government and the state government fulfil all promises made by them in their central manifesto of 2014," said a release.