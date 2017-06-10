You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Medha Patkar, farmer leaders to meet slain protesters' families

Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Medha Patkar, farmer leaders to meet slain protesters' families

IndiaIANSJun, 10 2017 22:24:56 IST

New Delhi: A delegation of social activists and farmer leaders from across the country will visit the families of the farmers on Sunday, who died in police firing in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.

Mandsaur: Farmers' agitation turns violent as they torch trucks at Mhow-Neemuch Highway in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. PTI

Farmers' agitation turned violent in Mandsaur as they torched trucks in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. PTI

Prominent names in the delegation are Medha Patkar of National Alliance of People's Movements, Swami Agnivesh of Bandhua Mukti Morcha and Yogendra Yadav of Jai Kisan Andolan.

It also includes VM Singh of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, Sunilam of Madhya Pradesh Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, Avik Saha of Jai Kisan Andolan, K. Balakrishnan and Somnath Tripathi of Swaraj Abhiyan.

"The delegation also expressed its solidarity and extended support to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh who are agitating for their legitimate demand that the BJP-led central government and the state government fulfil all promises made by them in their central manifesto of 2014," said a release.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 10:24 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 10:24 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 11IND Vs SA
2Jun 12SL Vs PAK
3Jun 14A1 Vs B2
4Jun 15A2 Vs B1
5Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores