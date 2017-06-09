You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike LIVE: Curfew in Mandsaur relaxed from 10 am to 6 pm; AAP leaders to visit today

Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike LIVE: Curfew in Mandsaur relaxed from 10 am to 6 pm; AAP leaders to visit today

IndiaFP StaffJun, 09 2017 10:28:48 IST

Jun, 09 2017 IST

Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike LIVE: Curfew in Mandsaur relaxed from 10 am to 6 pm; AAP leaders to visit today

  • 10:50 (IST)

    5-member team of AAP to visit Mandsaur today

    A five-member delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party will visit the farmers in Mandsaur today, Gopal Rai, convenor of the party's Delhi unit, said. The delegations consists of senior party leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Somnath Bharti, Bhagwant Mann and Sadhu Singh. The leaders will interact with the farmers.

    "The Madhya Pradesh government is responsible for the killing of the farmers. The farmers were agitating for their demands that were nothing but promises of the BJP in the elections," Rai said.

    The party has demanded immediate arrest of officials who allegedly opened fire on the agitating farmers, besides waiver of loans of the farmers in the state.

  • 10:27 (IST)

    RECAP: RAF and anti-riot paramilitary forces were deployed in Mandsaur district

    In Mandsaur district where five farmers were killed in police firing on Tuesday, Rapid Action Force (RAF), the anti-riot paramilitary force rushed by the Centre, was deployed this morning. The Centre had rushed 1,100 personnel of the RAF to the violence-hit state on Thursday. At least 56 people have been arrested and over 100 detained in connection with violence during the farmers agitation here, police said.

  • 10:27 (IST)

    RECAP: Rahul Gandhi was arrested but later released

    The authorities on Thursday also prevented Rahul Gandhi and a number of other Congress leaders from entering Mandsaur. Gandhi travelled by air, by car, by motorcycle and by foot from Delhi to Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh via Rajasthan before he was detained and arrested in Naya Gaon, about 70 kms from Mandsaur.

    He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems being faced by the farmers, evoking a sharp response from the BJP which termed his visit to Mandsaur as a "photo opportunity".

  • 10:26 (IST)

    No protests, rally or gathering will be allowed: Police

    Curfew was relaxed for the day in Mandsaur city and Pipliamandi as the situation in the areas hit by violent protests by farmers improved. SP Manoj Kumar Singh said authorities decided to relax curfew from 10 am to 6 pm as the situation has improved.

    However, no protest, rally or demonstration will be allowed during the curfew relaxation period, police said.

  • 09:15 (IST)

    (Updates begin for 9 June)

    Curfew to be relaxed in Mandsaur from 10 am to 6 pm: Reports

  • 18:11 (IST)

    Will pressurise government till issue is resolved: Rahul Gandhi 

    Rahul Gandhi met the families of the deceased farmers at Rajasthan border. "I am just here to tell them that they have my support. What's controversy in that?," he said.

    Responding to BJP's claims that Gandhi was using the strike for publicity, the Congress vice president said, "If I was allowed to visit the families, I would've easily met them. Now the government has troubled the families as well. The farmers are crying everywhere. BJP has lakhs, crores of money. We will put pressure on Madhya Pradesh and the Centre till the issue is resolved,"

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi meets kin of deceased farmers

    After being released from preventive custody, Rahul Gandhi met the family members of the farmers who were shot dead in the firing at Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, NDTV reported.

  • 17:41 (IST)

    Punjab: Farmers to stage protest on 12 Jun 

    Amid protests in Madhya Pradesh, farmers in Punjab have decided to launch a statewide agitation on 12 June to press for debt waiver and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's report.

    Seven outfits, including the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU)-Ugrahan, the BKU-Dakunda, the Krantikari Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, will stage sit-ins at all district headquarters of the state.

    ""We want the state government to announce debt waiver as soon as possible," BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh said on Thursday.

    PTI

  • 17:33 (IST)

    Visuals of curfew relaxed

    Curfew has been relaxed in Mandsaur district for two hours from 4pm to 6 pm on Thursday. 

  • 17:25 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi released from preventive custody

    Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has been released at the Rajashthan border, media reports said. He has been allowed to meet the families of the deceased farmers.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    Mayawati extends support, slams BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh

    Mayawati said the BJP's attitude was not favourable towards the poor, labourers, farmers and other sections, in a statement on Tuesday.

    This was the reason, she claimed, that the Modi government tried to bring a new land acquisition law to benefit the rich and force the farmers to give away their land.

    "Farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have been protesting as they want a fair price. But the administration in these BJP governed states fired bullets and attacked them with sticks," Mayawati alleged.

    PTI

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Mandsaur incident should not be seen in isolation, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

    Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the farmer unrest in Mandsaur 'should not be seen in isolation' as there is anger among cultivators because the BJP retracted on its poll promise to implement the Swaminathan Commission report.

    "It is not the question of farmers of Madhya Pradesh alone. There is anger among farming community across the country," Hooda, who was also the Chairman of Working Group on Agriculture Production during the previous Congress led UPA government, said.

    Hooda urged the central government to intervene immediately to resolve the "crisis" gripping the farming community across the country.

  • 17:00 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh urges calm

    Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the government is sensitive to farmers' issues. "NDA-BJP ki sarkaar koi aisa kaam nahi karegi jisse kisaan aur aam aadmi ka bharosa tute (The NDA government will not take any steps that will disappoint the common man or the farmer)," he said.


    "We know that the farmer is India's biggest treasure. Farmers are the biggest producers and consumers of the country. If the farmer has enough money, other jobs can function," he added.

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to be released shortly

    The Madhya Pradesh police will be taking Vice President Rahul Gandhi at the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border to release him from custody, media reports said on Thursday. Gandhi will meet the family members of the deceased farmers on being released at the border.

  • 16:34 (IST)

    Police stopping us from expressing solidarity: Sachin Pilot

    "BJP should not cater to only a few vested interest. We are not any law-breakers. The family is one kilometer away from us. I think there is a lot of political pressure on the police," Sachin Pilot told CNN News18.

    "We just want to give condolences who have been shot dead. Who is responsible . You cannot detain people for showing solidarity," he added.

  • 16:25 (IST)

    Rajasthan: Police to check if Rahul Gandhi violated traffic rules

    The Rajasthan police said that it will examine whether traffic rules were violated by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who visited the state on way to
    Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

    Superintendent of Police Chittorgarh, Prasanna Khamesra told PTI that Gandhi had travelled a few kilometres as a pillon rider on a motorcycle from Nimbaheda to up to the Madhya Pradesh border. At one point of time, it was reported that there were three passengers including Gandhi on the motorcycle. 

    PTI
     

  • 16:08 (IST)

    Congress calls Rahul Gandhi's arrest 'illegal'

    Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Thursday claimed that the arrest of Rahul Gandhi was illegal. "Rahul Gandhi is only coming to meet the family of the deceased farmers, as opposed to the government. We are not breaking any law. In most parts of India, farmers are trying to be heard. The entire nation must get up and listen to the farmers," Pilot told Times Now.

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Won't go back without meeting farmers: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi spoke to family members of the deceased farmers' on phone on Thursday, ANI reported. The Congress Vice President also reportedly claimed that he won't return without meeting the protesting farmers.

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi refuses to seek bail

    Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi who was arrested at Neemuch under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code, declined to seek bail on Thursday, India Today reported. 

  • 15:32 (IST)

    Curfew in Mandsaur to be relaxed for women, children

    The curfew which was imposed in Mandsaur district will be relaxed in for women and children from 4 pm to 6 pm on Thursday.

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi accuses NDA government of being apathetic towards farmers

    Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi who was arrested after being detained on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh Border, claimed on Thursday that he was stopped because his thoughts were not in sync with the RSS.

    "I was just wanting to meet the farmers, who are the citizens of the country. PM could waive off 1.5 lakh crore of the rich but cannot do the same for our farmers," he said.

  • 15:14 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeals for peace

    In a public telecast, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "My government is that of farmers, and of the public. I will work for the farmers and the public till my last breath."

    Chouhan admitted of having discussed the issue among his ministers. "We have now taken multiple decisions in the favour of the farmers. By holding a discussion (with the farmers), the issue can be resolved. But those who try to take advantage of the situation, we will definitely take action against them. Come, let's together make Madhya Pradesh take the path of progress," he added.

  • 14:34 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi arrested in Neemuch


    Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was arrested in Neemuch after being briefly detained on Thursday.

    Gandhi was arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code — knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse.

  • 14:05 (IST)

    Indian Youth Congress demonstrates Rail Roko protest at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station over farmer's protest in Mandsaur

  • 14:01 (IST)

    What was the emergency for Rahul Gandhi to go to Mandsaur, asks MP home minister

    Madhya Pradesh government reacts to Rahul Gandhi's detention and asks what was the emergency for the Congress leader to go there. "Rahul Gandhi has been detained. What was the emergency to go there now? He only wants to do politics," ANI quoted state home minister Bhupendra Singh as saying.

  • 13:56 (IST)

    Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh

  • 13:54 (IST)

  • 13:54 (IST)

    They arrested me without giving any reason, says Rahul Gandhi but was the forceful entry into Mandsaur necessary?

    "The didn't give any reason, just said they are arresting me. The same was done in Uttar Pradesh also," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI

    The more important question being raised at this point is that even though as an Indian citizen Rahul can definitely travel to any part of the country without any restriction, but at a time when the local police is grappling with a tense situation at hand, shouldn't the Congress vice-president be a little less dramatic and not make farmers' death into a political situation? 

  • 13:49 (IST)

  • 13:45 (IST)

  • 13:44 (IST)

    Sachin Pilot has been taken into preventive detention along with Rahul Gandhi 

  • 13:42 (IST)

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Narendra Modi is waving off businessman's loan worth 1.5 lakh but cannot waive off loan of the farmers, alleges Rahul Gandhi

  • 13:34 (IST)

    Aag laganey nahi, bujhane aye hain: Kamal Nath tells police

    Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav get into altercation with the local police in Neemuch border. TV channels showed visuals of the three leaders arguing with the police who refused to let the leaders cross the police barricade. "We have imposed 144 in Neemuch. You cannot cross," a cop tells the three leaders.

    The leaders argue with the cops and tell them that they are just three people and that is not breaking any rule. Under Section 144, more than 5 people cannot gather in one place. Kamal Nath was heard telling one of the policemen, "We are here to soothe frayed tempers, not ignite them."

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi taken in preventive detention for defying prohibitory orders by police

    According to News18, Rahul Gandhi has been detained near the Neemuch border en route to violence-hit Mandsaur where he was to meet families of five people who died in police firing during farmers’ protests on Tuesday. Rahul tried to defy prohibitory orders by the Madhya Pradesh police. A while ago, the Congress leader was seen riding pillion on a bike and trying to enter Mandsaur despite clear police instructions advising him against it. 

    An agitated Rahul, in fact, lashed out at the police and tried to breach the police barricade. As he made his way to the epicentre of the farmers' protest, the local police in Madhya Pradesh made it clear that he will not be allowed to enter the district.

    "

    Gandhi reached Udaipur from Delhi in a chartered plane and left for Madhya Pradesh by road.In Nimaheda town of Chittorgarh district, he rode pillion for 5-7 km and reached close to the border. After the bike ride, he walked toward the border, IG Udaipur Anand Srivastava told PTI.

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh govts are doing their best to prevent me from entering MP: Rahul Gandhi

    After riding pillion on a bike to cross into Mandsaur, Rahul Gandhi took toTwitter and slammed the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments for stopping him from entering into Madhya Pradesh. 

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Congress farmers' union holds protest in Bengaluru

    In Maharastra, a 45-year-old farmer from Karmala in Solapur, hanged himself on Wednesday. Angry relatives refused to cremate him.

    Meanwhile, the Farmers Union of the Congress is protesting at Cantonment Railway Station of the city, News18 reports. 

  • 12:58 (IST)

    We will hold meeting soon: New Mandsaur DM

    Speaking to ANI, new district magistrate of Mandsaur Om Prakash Srivastava said, "Give me two hours, we are holding meeting. If situation is better than yesterday, will give orders in one or two hours." 

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Punjab farmers to discuss future course of action

    The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has announced that it will hold protests at all district headquarters in Punjab on Friday demanding a loan waiver, and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report. A key recommendation of the report is that the government must offer a 'Minimum Support Price', which will be at least 50 percent more than the total input cost, this report said. 

    As per a report in The Indian Express, the Amarinder Singh government in Punjab has promised a loan waiver for farmers and set up an expert panel. 

  • 12:43 (IST)

    All eyes on Maharashtra farmers' meet in Nashik

    The farmers' protests owes its genesis to Maharashtra, and it was here that the stir initially began on 1 June. On Thursday, Maharashtra's farmers will hold a meeting to decide on the future course of action. Villagers of Puntamba, in Rahata taluka of Ahmednagar district, where the movement originated, said they will take a decision on whether to resume supplies of produce. Committee member Hansraj Wadghule was quoted by saying in The Indian Express that said farmers in Nashik will continue with their boycott until a fresh decision is taken.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Protests spill over to neighbouring Rajasthan, Punjab

    Even before the Madhya Pradesh government's efforts could bear fruit, protests already started in neighbouring Rajasthan.

    A report in The Tribune had said farmers from Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district had stopped the supply of milk and vegetables on Wednesday. A farmer’s body, Kisan Mahapanchayat, was planning to hold a dharna at Mandi Bandh in Pratapgarh on Thursday.

    "We will be meeting farmers in Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Kota Bundi, Bhilwara, Chhittorgarh, Pratapgarh and Ajmer in the next three days to decide future course of action," said Rampal Jat, president of the body.

    Former MLA and All India Kisan Sabha state president Pema Ram said the Rajasthan farmers will launch a state-wide agitation if the government fails to meet their demands. "Problem of farmers in Rajasthan are the same as that of those in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. We also want higher prices for milk, hike in minimum support price (MSP) and loan waiver. Farmers would submit memorandum to district collectors and the state government should take our ultimatum seriously," he said. Read the full report here

  • 12:31 (IST)

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Indian National Congress tweets:

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Rahul defies police barricade

    According to news channels, in an attempt to dodge the police, Rahul Gandhi rode pillion on a motorbike and tried to enter Mandsaur on Thursday. Dubbed it as a "bike stunt", channels reported that Rahul defied the police barricade and asked the police, "Aap kaise rok sakte hain humein?" 

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Piplia Mandi town inspector removed from field duties

    Town Inspector of Piplia Mandi Anil Singh Thakur removed from field duties in connection with the firing on farmers, says police. — PTI

  • 11:52 (IST)

    62 people detained in connection with Mandsaur protest

    Police said that 62 persons have been detained in connection with farmers' protest in Mandsaur. — PTI

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Chouhan announces sops

    In a bid to cool frayed tempers, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held an emergency cabinet meeting and announced more sops for farmers. The Indian Express reported that the state government announced a loan settlement scheme for defaulters. The government also announced that a commission would be set up to fix a formula to ensure a fair price for crops by deducting agricultural costs.

    He also apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the situation. Modi then chaired a meeting with key ministers to discuss the situation in the state, reported Times Now.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Neemuch-Mhow highway barricaded by cops

    The Neemuch-Mhow Highway has been barricaded by police which has stepped up security in the state and the areas bordering Rajasthan from where Rahul is set to enter Madhya Pradesh. 

    In the wake of the protests which have spread to other districts, the government transferred Mandsaur Collector Swatantra Kumar Singh as deputy secretary Mantralaya. Singh was replaced with OP Shrivastava, official sources said. The government also transferred Mandsaur SP, OP Tripathi and posted Manoj Kumar Singh in place of him, the sources added.

    Farmers on Wednesday had resorted to violence and arson in western Madhya Pradesh despite prohibitory measures, posing a major challenge for Chouhan and providing a rallying point for the opposition parties.

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Police firing killed 5 farmers, confirms Madhya Pradesh govt

    Madhya Pradesh home minister Bhupendra Singh told ANI that the death of the five farmers was due to police firing. "It has been established in probe," Singh said. 

    "It has been established from the investigations that five farmers had died due to police firing...The necessary decisions have been taken by Shivraj Singh Chouhan...I want to ask Congress when farmers are satisfied, then why Rahul Gandhi wants to come...We have accepted the demand put in by farmers," says Madhya Pradesh home minister Bhupendra Singh.

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Farmer in Nashik kills self over non-repayment of loan

    Meanwhile, a farmer in Maharashtra's Nashik committed suicide on Wednesday evening. He owed money to money lenders and banks.In the last two days, four farmers have committed suicide, reports said. 

Load More

Widespread violence, including several incidents of arson, were reported from western Madhya Pradesh, especially Mandsaur and Dewas districts, on the seventh day of farmers' agitation on Wednesday. The Centre rushed 1,100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur district where five persons were killed on Tuesday allegedly in police firing.

Though Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of five farmers, it didn't seem to have mollified the protesters who are demanding better prices for their produce and a complete farm loan waiver. The BJP government also announced a loan-settlement scheme which it said will cover around six lakh farmers with accumulated dues of Rs 6,000 crore.

The government is contemplating a formula wherein it may waive interest on crop loans. Also, an Agricultural Costs and Marketing Commission to ensure better prices for farm produce would be set up, minister Archana Chitnis said after attending a meeting chaired by chief minister Chouhan.

The bandh called by the main Opposition Congress received a mixed response. Curfew remained in force at Pipaliya Mandi area — where five farmers were killed and six others were injured yesterday — and in Mandsaur town. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC are still on in place in rest of the district, Inspector General of Police V Madhukumar said.

The six injured persons were out of danger while the slain farmers were cremated, Madhukumar told PTI. Tension prevailed in Mandsaur town, where all business establishments and offices remained closed. Police detained the former Mandsaur MP Meenakshi Natrajan who was not allowed to enter the district to meet families of the slain farmers.

Agitators torched several vehicles in western Madhya Pradesh. PTI

Agitators torched several vehicles in western Madhya Pradesh. PTI

Mandsaur collector S K Singh was heckled when he tried to persuade protesters to lift road blockade in Berheda Pant area. Shops were torched in Suasara town in the district. Inspector Shyambabu Sharma of Suasara police station received head injuries when the police were trying to bring under control a mob which was throwing stones at Guratiya Pratap square.

A warehouse was set ablaze in Badi Choupati area and Mhow-Neemuch highway was blocked for hours in Mandsaur. In Dewas district, protesters threw stones and set on fire four passenger buses running between Indore-Bhopal and eight other vehicles in Newari Fata area. Passengers in the buses got down and were safe, but Indore-Bhopal bus services were suspended.

A mob also torched vehicles parked outside the Hat Pipaliya police station in Dewas district.

Protesting Congress workers stopped a train in Dewas. Shops and offices in Neemuch district adjoining Mandsaur also remained shut. Protesters set on fire a police outpost in Harkiya Khal Phanta area. In Ujjain district, around 10 policemen, including Mahal Kal police station's inspector Ajeet Tiwari, were injured in stone-pelting.

Protesters threw vegetables and fruits on road in Sanwer and Simrol areas of Indore and emptied milk containers.

In Khargone district, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh workers led by Gopal Patidar burnt an effigy of state home minister Bhupendra Singh in protest of alleged police firing in Mandsaur. In Sehore district, car of additional collector of Barwani district Jayendra Kumar was pelted with stones. Protesters blocked the Indore-Bhopal highway at Ashta.

Violence was also reported from Dhar, while other areas of the state remained peaceful. Congress legal cell chairman and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha announced that the party would extend legal help to 450-odd farmers against whom "false cases" have been registered during the agitation.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 10:29 am | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 10:28 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
2Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
3Jun 11IND Vs SA
4Jun 12SL Vs PAK
5Jun 14A1 Vs B2
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores