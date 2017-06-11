Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike is 'well-planned conspiracy' against BJP: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Jammu: Terming the death of five people in police firing during a farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh as "very unfortunate", Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Saturday alleged that it is "well-planned conspiracy" to target the BJP government in that state.

Addressing a rally in Jammu, he said the Narendra Modi government has enjoyed the affection and support of countrymen for the last three years for its good governance. "Whatever happened in Madhya Pradesh is very unfortunate. It should have not happened," Rawat told reporters.

"It is conspiracy against the BJP to distance the farmers from the party ahead of the polls. The truth cannot be hidden. Whatever is happening in Madhya Pradesh is coming out in public domain now," he said.

Claiming it to be a "well thought out conspiracy", Rawat said, "It has been proved now. A Congress MLA has been caught on camera telling her supporters to set a police station ablaze." "The farmers were instigated. They were mislead under a conspiracy," the Uttarakhand chief minister alleged.

Addressing the rally here, on the third anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Rawat claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled BJP's pre-poll promises, and India is on the path of regaining the status of Vishwa Guru in every sector.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Sat Sharma said due to the efforts of different stalwarts, the party has been able to pursue its agenda of development.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly speaker Kavinder Gupta, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, MLC Ashok Khajuria were among those who attended the rally.