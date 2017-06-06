Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Five dead in police firing in Mandsaur, curfew imposed

Agitating farmers in Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh resorted to violence, pelting stones at police on Tuesday, the sixth day of their strike. Five farmers were killed in police firing, reported ANI.

#UPDATE Madhya Pradesh: Death toll rises to five in firing that took place during Mandsaur farmers' protest — ANI (@ANI_news) June 6, 2017

The death toll has risen to six in the ongoing violence, according to News18.

#UPDATE - Death toll rises to 6 in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/zvMNlPwB4M — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 6, 2017

"Around two pm, in order to control the agitated farmers, the police had to open fire in which two farmers died and several others were injured," Ujjain division commissioner OM Jha said. According to locals, the farmers resorted to stone pelting at police due to which police had to open fire. However, state home minister Bhupendra Singh told reporters that the firing was not initiated by the police but by "anti-social" elements who had entered the mob.

Farmers also surrounded Piplya Mandi police station after which heavy police reinforcement was sent to control the situation. Curfew was clamped in Pipalya Mandi area and prohibitory orders imposed in other parts of the district, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government stands with the farmers but some Congress party leaders have tried to fuel violence in the state through conspiracy. He has also ordered a judicial probe after after a meeting with senior police and civil officials. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs one lakh to those seriously injured during the protest.

Govt is sensitive & stands with farmers but Cong party, through conspiracy tried to fuel violence, many Cong leaders did so: MP CM #Mandsaurpic.twitter.com/Y11LtcLIEK — ANI (@ANI_news) June 6, 2017

"On Monday night, farmers near the Dalauda police station came out on the roads to protest and broke the gates of a railway crossing. They also tried to harm the railway track by changing the angle of the metal attached to the sleeper. However, it did not affect the services," Mandsaur police superintendent OP Tripathi said.

Farmers are on strike from 1 June 1 to 10 June to demand loan waiver and fair price for their produce.

On Monday, Chouhan assured the farmers that the government would purchase onions at Rs eight per kilogram and moong dal at an agreed upon price. He also promised that a Rs 1,000 crore stabilisation fund would be established. Though the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh called off its strike, the other organisations have continued with the stir.

The state has been facing a shortage of milk and vegetables, leading to a price hike. Farmers threw milk on the Agra-Malwa Highway last week and barred trucks carrying vegetables. Several parts of the state faced a similar situation.

