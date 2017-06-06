Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Curfew in parts of Mandsaur as protest turns violent

Bhopal: Violence broke out on Tuesday during a farmers' protest in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh following which curfew was clamped in Pipalya Mandi area and prohibitory orders imposed in other parts of the district, officials said.

According to unconfirmed reports, two farmers were killed after police open fired on violent protesters in Bhai Parshnath area but Mandsaur collector SK Singh denied it.

"Curfew has been clamped in Pipalya Mandi police station area and in the rest of the district section 144 of CrPC has been imposed," Singh told PTI over phone.

When asked about reports of death of two farmers, Singh said he does not have any such information.

Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh are protesting since 1 June demanding minimum support price for their farm produce, among other things.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said his government was taking all necessary steps to address the issues of the agitating farmers.

A price stabilisation fund of Rs 1,000 crore would be set up to purchase the farm produce at the minimum support price (MSP), he had said.