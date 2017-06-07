Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike: Centre sends 1,100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur

New Delhi: The Centre has rushed 1,100 anti- riots police personnel to Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur to help restore peace in the district where five persons were killed in violence during a protest by farmers demanding debt relief and better crop prices.

It has also sought a detailed report over Tuesday's violence and steps taken by the state government to bring back normalcy in the violence-hit area.

Around 600 personnel of the Rapid Action Force, a specialised anti-riots force, have already reached Mandsaur to assist the local administration, a home ministry official said.

Altogether 500 more RAF personnel are being sent to Mandsaur by the home ministry on the request of the state government.

Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh are protesting since 1 June demanding higher minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce, among others.

Five persons were on Tuesday killed as the farmers' agitation turned violent, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area.

According to eyewitnesses, the protesting farmers had torched vehicles and indulged in stone pelting in Parshvanath area under Pipaliya Mandi police station limits.

Curfew remained in force in Pipalya Mandi police station area of the district and Mandsaur town on Wednesday, while prohibitory orders restricting movement under section 144 of CrPC are also imposed in the rest of the district.