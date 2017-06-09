Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike as it happened: Shivraj Chouhan announces fast from Saturday

Widespread violence, including several incidents of arson, were reported from western Madhya Pradesh, especially Mandsaur and Dewas districts, on the seventh day of farmers' agitation on Wednesday. The Centre rushed 1,100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur district where five persons were killed on Tuesday allegedly in police firing.
Though Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of five farmers, it didn't seem to have mollified the protesters who are demanding better prices for their produce and a complete farm loan waiver. The BJP government also announced a loan-settlement scheme which it said will cover around six lakh farmers with accumulated dues of Rs 6,000 crore.
The government is contemplating a formula wherein it may waive interest on crop loans. Also, an Agricultural Costs and Marketing Commission to ensure better prices for farm produce would be set up, minister Archana Chitnis said after attending a meeting chaired by chief minister Chouhan.
The bandh called by the main Opposition Congress received a mixed response. Curfew remained in force at Pipaliya Mandi area — where five farmers were killed and six others were injured yesterday — and in Mandsaur town. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC are still on in place in rest of the district, Inspector General of Police V Madhukumar said.
The six injured persons were out of danger while the slain farmers were cremated, Madhukumar told PTI. Tension prevailed in Mandsaur town, where all business establishments and offices remained closed. Police detained the former Mandsaur MP Meenakshi Natrajan who was not allowed to enter the district to meet families of the slain farmers.
Mandsaur collector S K Singh was heckled when he tried to persuade protesters to lift road blockade in Berheda Pant area. Shops were torched in Suasara town in the district. Inspector Shyambabu Sharma of Suasara police station received head injuries when the police were trying to bring under control a mob which was throwing stones at Guratiya Pratap square.
A warehouse was set ablaze in Badi Choupati area and Mhow-Neemuch highway was blocked for hours in Mandsaur. In Dewas district, protesters threw stones and set on fire four passenger buses running between Indore-Bhopal and eight other vehicles in Newari Fata area. Passengers in the buses got down and were safe, but Indore-Bhopal bus services were suspended.
A mob also torched vehicles parked outside the Hat Pipaliya police station in Dewas district.
Protesting Congress workers stopped a train in Dewas. Shops and offices in Neemuch district adjoining Mandsaur also remained shut. Protesters set on fire a police outpost in Harkiya Khal Phanta area. In Ujjain district, around 10 policemen, including Mahal Kal police station's inspector Ajeet Tiwari, were injured in stone-pelting.
Protesters threw vegetables and fruits on road in Sanwer and Simrol areas of Indore and emptied milk containers.
In Khargone district, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh workers led by Gopal Patidar burnt an effigy of state home minister Bhupendra Singh in protest of alleged police firing in Mandsaur. In Sehore district, car of additional collector of Barwani district Jayendra Kumar was pelted with stones. Protesters blocked the Indore-Bhopal highway at Ashta.
Violence was also reported from Dhar, while other areas of the state remained peaceful. Congress legal cell chairman and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha announced that the party would extend legal help to 450-odd farmers against whom "false cases" have been registered during the agitation.
Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 03:59 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 06:34 pm
Congress slams BJP over Rahul Gandhi's detention
Congress spokesperson Gaurv Gogoi criticised the BJP government for restricting Rahul Gandhi's Mandsaur visit. "Under the BJP regime, the basic democratic rights of the people and opposition parties are scuttled. Whenever any incident happens it is the duty of the opposition parties to visit the area and express solidarity with the victims. But Rahul Gandhi was stopped," Gogoi told reporters.
Vehicles set on fire in Bhopal-Indore highway
Mandsaur: Policemen allegedly beat 26-year-old farmer to death
Ghanashyam Dhakad , a 26-year-old farmer died in Badavan village on Thursday evening in Mandsaur district. The locals claim that Dhakad was beaten up by policemen. However, police said the circumstances of his death were unclear and they were investigating the matter.
Rajnath Singh breaks silence on farmers' unrest
Attending an event in Jaipur, Home Minister Rajnath Singh broke his silence on the ongoing farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have been up in arms as well over neglect meted out by the state governments.
In an attempt to soothe frayed tempers, Rajnath said, "Jab tak Hindustan ka kisaan dhanvaan nahi hota, tab tak Hindustan ko dhanvaan banane ki kalpana humari poori nahi ho sakti (Unless the Indian farmer is wealthy, we cannot dream of a wealthy India). Our Prime Minister had said that our efforts will be on to double the farmers' income by 2022."
Tamil Nadu farmers revive protest: Meet demands or face all-India unrest
As curfew relaxes in Madhya Pradesh, farmers in Tamil Nadu revive their protest after chief minister E Palaniswamy failed to deliver the assurances he made after the first round of protests in Delhi.
Reports suggest that farmers will protest wearing the bare minimum — with their hands and leg tied to iron rods. Speaking to ANI, the leader of the farmers' association said, "We will be here for 32 days and we will continue to sit if problem is not solved by then. We will expand agitation all over India, if need be." Reiterating their demand for Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu E Palaniswamy, the farmers told the government to keep their promise of withdrawing case from Supreme Court. "Give pension to farmers above 60 years."
AAP's Sanjay Singh takes jibe at Narendra Modi
AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At the SCO summit in Kazhakastan, Modi reportedly asked Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif about his family. Alleging insensitivity, Singh (in a tweet) hoped that the prime minister would ask how the agitating farmers were doing.
5-member team of AAP to visit Mandsaur today
A five-member delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party will visit the farmers in Mandsaur today, Gopal Rai, convenor of the party's Delhi unit, said. The delegations consists of senior party leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Somnath Bharti, Bhagwant Mann and Sadhu Singh. The leaders will interact with the farmers.
"The Madhya Pradesh government is responsible for the killing of the farmers. The farmers were agitating for their demands that were nothing but promises of the BJP in the elections," Rai said.
The party has demanded immediate arrest of officials who allegedly opened fire on the agitating farmers, besides waiver of loans of the farmers in the state.
RECAP: RAF and anti-riot paramilitary forces were deployed in Mandsaur district
In Mandsaur district where five farmers were killed in police firing on Tuesday, Rapid Action Force (RAF), the anti-riot paramilitary force rushed by the Centre, was deployed this morning. The Centre had rushed 1,100 personnel of the RAF to the violence-hit state on Thursday. At least 56 people have been arrested and over 100 detained in connection with violence during the farmers agitation here, police said.
RECAP: Rahul Gandhi was arrested but later released
The authorities on Thursday also prevented Rahul Gandhi and a number of other Congress leaders from entering Mandsaur. Gandhi travelled by air, by car, by motorcycle and by foot from Delhi to Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh via Rajasthan before he was detained and arrested in Naya Gaon, about 70 kms from Mandsaur.
He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems being faced by the farmers, evoking a sharp response from the BJP which termed his visit to Mandsaur as a "photo opportunity".
No protests, rally or gathering will be allowed: Police
Curfew was relaxed for the day in Mandsaur city and Pipliamandi as the situation in the areas hit by violent protests by farmers improved. SP Manoj Kumar Singh said authorities decided to relax curfew from 10 am to 6 pm as the situation has improved.
However, no protest, rally or demonstration will be allowed during the curfew relaxation period, police said.
Curfew to be relaxed in Mandsaur from 10 am to 6 pm: Reports
Will pressurise government till issue is resolved: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi met the families of the deceased farmers at Rajasthan border. "I am just here to tell them that they have my support. What's controversy in that?," he said.
Responding to BJP's claims that Gandhi was using the strike for publicity, the Congress vice president said, "If I was allowed to visit the families, I would've easily met them. Now the government has troubled the families as well. The farmers are crying everywhere. BJP has lakhs, crores of money. We will put pressure on Madhya Pradesh and the Centre till the issue is resolved,"
Rahul Gandhi meets kin of deceased farmers
After being released from preventive custody, Rahul Gandhi met the family members of the farmers who were shot dead in the firing at Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, NDTV reported.
Punjab: Farmers to stage protest on 12 Jun
Amid protests in Madhya Pradesh, farmers in Punjab have decided to launch a statewide agitation on 12 June to press for debt waiver and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's report.
Seven outfits, including the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU)-Ugrahan, the BKU-Dakunda, the Krantikari Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, will stage sit-ins at all district headquarters of the state.
""We want the state government to announce debt waiver as soon as possible," BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh said on Thursday.
Visuals of curfew relaxed
Curfew has been relaxed in Mandsaur district for two hours from 4pm to 6 pm on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi released from preventive custody
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has been released at the Rajashthan border, media reports said. He has been allowed to meet the families of the deceased farmers.
Mayawati extends support, slams BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh
Mayawati said the BJP's attitude was not favourable towards the poor, labourers, farmers and other sections, in a statement on Tuesday.
This was the reason, she claimed, that the Modi government tried to bring a new land acquisition law to benefit the rich and force the farmers to give away their land.
"Farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have been protesting as they want a fair price. But the administration in these BJP governed states fired bullets and attacked them with sticks," Mayawati alleged.
Mandsaur incident should not be seen in isolation, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the farmer unrest in Mandsaur 'should not be seen in isolation' as there is anger among cultivators because the BJP retracted on its poll promise to implement the Swaminathan Commission report.
"It is not the question of farmers of Madhya Pradesh alone. There is anger among farming community across the country," Hooda, who was also the Chairman of Working Group on Agriculture Production during the previous Congress led UPA government, said.
Hooda urged the central government to intervene immediately to resolve the "crisis" gripping the farming community across the country.
Rajnath Singh urges calm
Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the government is sensitive to farmers' issues. "NDA-BJP ki sarkaar koi aisa kaam nahi karegi jisse kisaan aur aam aadmi ka bharosa tute (The NDA government will not take any steps that will disappoint the common man or the farmer)," he said.
"We know that the farmer is India's biggest treasure. Farmers are the biggest producers and consumers of the country. If the farmer has enough money, other jobs can function," he added.
Rahul Gandhi to be released shortly
The Madhya Pradesh police will be taking Vice President Rahul Gandhi at the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border to release him from custody, media reports said on Thursday. Gandhi will meet the family members of the deceased farmers on being released at the border.
Police stopping us from expressing solidarity: Sachin Pilot
"BJP should not cater to only a few vested interest. We are not any law-breakers. The family is one kilometer away from us. I think there is a lot of political pressure on the police," Sachin Pilot told CNN News18.
"We just want to give condolences who have been shot dead. Who is responsible . You cannot detain people for showing solidarity," he added.
Rajasthan: Police to check if Rahul Gandhi violated traffic rules
The Rajasthan police said that it will examine whether traffic rules were violated by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who visited the state on way to
Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.
Superintendent of Police Chittorgarh, Prasanna Khamesra told PTI that Gandhi had travelled a few kilometres as a pillon rider on a motorcycle from Nimbaheda to up to the Madhya Pradesh border. At one point of time, it was reported that there were three passengers including Gandhi on the motorcycle.
Won't go back without meeting farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi spoke to family members of the deceased farmers' on phone on Thursday, ANI reported. The Congress Vice President also reportedly claimed that he won't return without meeting the protesting farmers.
Rahul Gandhi refuses to seek bail
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi who was arrested at Neemuch under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code, declined to seek bail on Thursday, India Today reported.
Curfew in Mandsaur to be relaxed for women, children
The curfew which was imposed in Mandsaur district will be relaxed in for women and children from 4 pm to 6 pm on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi accuses NDA government of being apathetic towards farmers
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi who was arrested after being detained on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh Border, claimed on Thursday that he was stopped because his thoughts were not in sync with the RSS.
"I was just wanting to meet the farmers, who are the citizens of the country. PM could waive off 1.5 lakh crore of the rich but cannot do the same for our farmers," he said.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeals for peace
In a public telecast, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "My government is that of farmers, and of the public. I will work for the farmers and the public till my last breath."
Chouhan admitted of having discussed the issue among his ministers. "We have now taken multiple decisions in the favour of the farmers. By holding a discussion (with the farmers), the issue can be resolved. But those who try to take advantage of the situation, we will definitely take action against them. Come, let's together make Madhya Pradesh take the path of progress," he added.
Rahul Gandhi arrested in Neemuch
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was arrested in Neemuch after being briefly detained on Thursday.
Gandhi was arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code — knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse.
Indian Youth Congress demonstrates Rail Roko protest at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station over farmer's protest in Mandsaur
What was the emergency for Rahul Gandhi to go to Mandsaur, asks MP home minister
Madhya Pradesh government reacts to Rahul Gandhi's detention and asks what was the emergency for the Congress leader to go there. "Rahul Gandhi has been detained. What was the emergency to go there now? He only wants to do politics," ANI quoted state home minister Bhupendra Singh as saying.
They arrested me without giving any reason, says Rahul Gandhi but was the forceful entry into Mandsaur necessary?
"The didn't give any reason, just said they are arresting me. The same was done in Uttar Pradesh also," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.
The more important question being raised at this point is that even though as an Indian citizen Rahul can definitely travel to any part of the country without any restriction, but at a time when the local police is grappling with a tense situation at hand, shouldn't the Congress vice-president be a little less dramatic and not make farmers' death into a political situation?
Sachin Pilot has been taken into preventive detention along with Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi is waving off businessman's loan worth 1.5 lakh but cannot waive off loan of the farmers, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Aag laganey nahi, bujhane aye hain: Kamal Nath tells police
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav get into altercation with the local police in Neemuch border. TV channels showed visuals of the three leaders arguing with the police who refused to let the leaders cross the police barricade. "We have imposed 144 in Neemuch. You cannot cross," a cop tells the three leaders.
The leaders argue with the cops and tell them that they are just three people and that is not breaking any rule. Under Section 144, more than 5 people cannot gather in one place. Kamal Nath was heard telling one of the policemen, "We are here to soothe frayed tempers, not ignite them."
Rahul Gandhi taken in preventive detention for defying prohibitory orders by police
According to News18, Rahul Gandhi has been detained near the Neemuch border en route to violence-hit Mandsaur where he was to meet families of five people who died in police firing during farmers’ protests on Tuesday. Rahul tried to defy prohibitory orders by the Madhya Pradesh police. A while ago, the Congress leader was seen riding pillion on a bike and trying to enter Mandsaur despite clear police instructions advising him against it.
An agitated Rahul, in fact, lashed out at the police and tried to breach the police barricade. As he made his way to the epicentre of the farmers' protest, the local police in Madhya Pradesh made it clear that he will not be allowed to enter the district.
Gandhi reached Udaipur from Delhi in a chartered plane and left for Madhya Pradesh by road.In Nimaheda town of Chittorgarh district, he rode pillion for 5-7 km and reached close to the border. After the bike ride, he walked toward the border, IG Udaipur Anand Srivastava told PTI.
Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh govts are doing their best to prevent me from entering MP: Rahul Gandhi
After riding pillion on a bike to cross into Mandsaur, Rahul Gandhi took toTwitter and slammed the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments for stopping him from entering into Madhya Pradesh.
Congress farmers' union holds protest in Bengaluru
In Maharastra, a 45-year-old farmer from Karmala in Solapur, hanged himself on Wednesday. Angry relatives refused to cremate him.
Meanwhile, the Farmers Union of the Congress is protesting at Cantonment Railway Station of the city, News18 reports.
We will hold meeting soon: New Mandsaur DM
Speaking to ANI, new district magistrate of Mandsaur Om Prakash Srivastava said, "Give me two hours, we are holding meeting. If situation is better than yesterday, will give orders in one or two hours."
Punjab farmers to discuss future course of action
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has announced that it will hold protests at all district headquarters in Punjab on Friday demanding a loan waiver, and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report. A key recommendation of the report is that the government must offer a 'Minimum Support Price', which will be at least 50 percent more than the total input cost, this report said.
As per a report in The Indian Express, the Amarinder Singh government in Punjab has promised a loan waiver for farmers and set up an expert panel.
All eyes on Maharashtra farmers' meet in Nashik
The farmers' protests owes its genesis to Maharashtra, and it was here that the stir initially began on 1 June. On Thursday, Maharashtra's farmers will hold a meeting to decide on the future course of action. Villagers of Puntamba, in Rahata taluka of Ahmednagar district, where the movement originated, said they will take a decision on whether to resume supplies of produce. Committee member Hansraj Wadghule was quoted by saying in The Indian Express that said farmers in Nashik will continue with their boycott until a fresh decision is taken.
Rahul defies police barricade
According to news channels, in an attempt to dodge the police, Rahul Gandhi rode pillion on a motorbike and tried to enter Mandsaur on Thursday. Dubbed it as a "bike stunt", channels reported that Rahul defied the police barricade and asked the police, "Aap kaise rok sakte hain humein?"
Neemuch-Mhow highway barricaded by cops
The Neemuch-Mhow Highway has been barricaded by police which has stepped up security in the state and the areas bordering Rajasthan from where Rahul is set to enter Madhya Pradesh.
In the wake of the protests which have spread to other districts, the government transferred Mandsaur Collector Swatantra Kumar Singh as deputy secretary Mantralaya. Singh was replaced with OP Shrivastava, official sources said. The government also transferred Mandsaur SP, OP Tripathi and posted Manoj Kumar Singh in place of him, the sources added.
Farmers on Wednesday had resorted to violence and arson in western Madhya Pradesh despite prohibitory measures, posing a major challenge for Chouhan and providing a rallying point for the opposition parties.
Police firing killed 5 farmers, confirms Madhya Pradesh govt
Madhya Pradesh home minister Bhupendra Singh told ANI that the death of the five farmers was due to police firing. "It has been established in probe," Singh said.
"It has been established from the investigations that five farmers had died due to police firing...The necessary decisions have been taken by Shivraj Singh Chouhan...I want to ask Congress when farmers are satisfied, then why Rahul Gandhi wants to come...We have accepted the demand put in by farmers," says Madhya Pradesh home minister Bhupendra Singh.
Farmer in Nashik kills self over non-repayment of loan
Meanwhile, a farmer in Maharashtra's Nashik committed suicide on Wednesday evening. He owed money to money lenders and banks.In the last two days, four farmers have committed suicide, reports said.
Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh sidelines protests in MP, says 'yog andolan' is underway
In a shocking comment, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, who is currently in Bihar for a yoga conference, told TV channels that "yog andoloan" is underway.
The minister's insensitive remarks came when a journalist asked him about the protests in Madhya Pradesh. The minister is in Bihar as part of World Yoga Day celebrations.
Police says won't allow Rahul to enter; BJP say Congress vice-president 'publicity hungry'
Even as Rahul's cavalcade heads towards Mandsaur, local police made it clear that he will not be allowed to enter the district, PTI reports.
Rahul left on Thursday morning for Mandsaur district and plans to enter Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan. However, Superintendent of Police of Neemuch Manoj Kumar Singh said the Congress leader will not be allowed to enter the violence-hit district where the situation remains tense. If the Congress leader tries to enter the district, he will be detained, the SP said.
The Congress yesterday termed as "coldblooded murder" the killing of five farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh and questioned the prime minister's silence over it.
The Congress accused the BJP of "acting as a curse of death for Indian farmers". Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, as a responsible leader, Rahul shouldn't go to Mandsaur till the situation stabilises, adding that Congress leader was only doing it because "he is publicity hungry".
This photo-op tourism will not benefit Rahul Gandhi at all, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
In Mandsaur, will Rahul repeat what he did in Saharanpur?
Congress launched a sharp attack on the BJP for letting down farmers, hours after Rahul Gandhi announced his travel plans on Twitter. "The BJP has almost been acting like a curse of death for Indian farmers, literally - not figuratively. Distressed farmers are viewed by heartless BJP virtually as fodder for opening fire upon," Congress spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said, PTI reported.
During his Mandsaur visit, Rahul is expected to keep up the pressure — just as he did in Uttar Pradesh last month after the riots in Saharanpur, using the occasion to aim at the Yogi Adityanath government in Lucknow and the Modi government at the Centre.
Rahul Gandhi will not be allowed in violence-hit Mandsaur
As Rahul landed in Udaipur to travel to Mandsaur and nearby areas, SP, Neemuch SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that the Congress leader will not be allowed to visit any violence-hit areas in Madhya Pradesh.
Rahul is accompanied by Congress leaders including, Digvijaya Singh, Girija Vyas and Sachin Pilot, TV channels reported. Despite lack of permission, channels showed visuals of Rahul's cavalcade advancing towards the Madhya Pradesh border.
Rahul Gandhi lands in Udaipur
A day after officials denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attend the funeral of those who died in western Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the party vice-president landed at around 9.45 am on Thursday.
According to India Today, Rahul is headed to violence-hit areas to meet the aggrieved farmers and their families.
Angry mob vandalises toll booth at Mandsaur-Ujjain highway
As Madhya Pradesh government battled to contain the violent protests in Mandsaur, today a set of protesters ransacked the toll booth on Ujjain-mandsaur highway and later torched the structure, India Today TV reported.
Digvijay Singh seeks MP CM's resignation
Congress leader Digvijay Singh has demanded that the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan should take moral responsibility of the deaths of the five farmers, killed in the violent protests. Seeking Chauhan's resignation, Singh said that the BJP government has failed the farmers, according to Times Now.
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Mandsaur
Day after violence and arson in western Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left Mandsaur to meet the family of those killed during the farmers’ agitation.
SP and collector of Mandsaur district removed
After 5 farmer deaths in Madhya Pradesh, the state government removed the Superintendent of Police and the collector of Mandsaur district from their positions, ANI reported.
Five paramilitary forces on the way
Centre sends five additional paramilitary forces as five are already deployed to tackle the situation.
Has the govt mishandled the farmers' protest?
MoS Dhriteish Bajpai gives his opinion on it.
Visuals of protests in Dewas
As the farmers' strike spread in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, agitators torched multiple vehicles in Dewas.
Rajasthan: Farmers' strike affects train services
The ongoing farmers strike in Mandsaur district has affected train services in Rajasthan. "Several trains have been diverted or cancelled," a North-West Railways official told Hindustan Times.
BJP promises to release proof of Congress' involvement
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya,told reporters that the BJP will release the videos of Congress leaders instigating the farmers.
I fail to understand how Congress was involved in firing: Ajay Singh
Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh told NDTV, "I fail to understand how is the congress involved, The chief minister did not even consult the opposition. He went ahead and took the decision with Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, and later claimed that all decisions have been met."
"After that, others farmers felt let down and said we will not listen to this. On that CM had nothing to say. Only after police firing Congress wasa involved. Nobody else could have fired at os many people," he added.
On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh was denied permission to visit Mandsaur.
Congress slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Twitter
Shri Shivraj Chouhan's hypocrisy lies exposed. For votes, he calls himself a farmer's son, but orders firing on farmers. #FarmersMassacre
Congress accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of ordering the firing on farmers. On their official Twitter page, Congress claimed that the Chouhan's lies had been exposed while citing media reports of various news organisations.
Punjab Congress demands resignation of Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The Punjab Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the death of five persons in the farmers' agitation in the state.
"On one hand, the BJP government at the Centre has promised to double the income of farmers by 2022 and on the other, bullets were fired on growers demanding debt relief," Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar told reporters in Chandigarh.
Rajasthan peasants extend support to agitating farmers
A farmer's body, Kisan Mahapanchayat based in Pratapgarh district on Wednesday decided to go to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, to meet the families of those who were killed in Tuesday's violence.
The protests in Madhya Pradesh spilled into Rajasthan, as those from Pratapgarh, which is about 30 km from Mandsaur, stopped the supply of milk and vegetables for a day in support of their demands but later withdrew their stir after assurances from the administration.
Farmers vandalise vehicles, block roads in Sehore
As the farmers' strike spread further in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the agitators took to the streets and damaged movable property in Sehore. They also blocked roads as a part of protest for demanding loan waiver.
Here is a video from the incident:
Rahul Gandhi to visit Mandsaur on Thursday,
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will visit Mandsaur to meet the agitated farmers on Thursday, despite BJP calling this as 'photo op' politics. Gandhi will take a flight on Thursday at 7 am to Mandsaur, India Today reported.
Meanwhile, Congress leader AM Singhvi slammed the BJP for not taking necessary actions. "Kisaan lagaate hain karzmaafi ki guhaar aur BJP karti hai goliyon ki bauchhar. (The farmers demands for a loan waiver while the BJP responds with barrage of bullets," he said.
Centre rushes reinforcements to Mandsaur
The Centre has rushed two of each Additional CRPF and RAF to Mandsaur, India Today reported. On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh Home Ministry had also written to the Union Home Ministry seeking extra forces.
Maharashtra: Farmers refuse to harvest crops, to meet in Nashik on Thursday
The farmers in Nashik have refused to harvest their crops following the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 'vague' promise of loan waiver. Since the Kharif season is about to end, the farmers need to prepare their field to sow the crops for the Rabi season, something which won't be possible unless the crops are harvested.
The farmers on strike will meet in Nashik on Thursday to discuss plans on the protest, NDTV reported.
Madhya Pradesh government seeks additional forces in affected districts
The Madhya Pradesh Home Ministry wrote to the Union Home Ministry asking for additional security forces in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Dewas, and Ujjain, where the farmers' strike was on.
Meanwhile, at a press conference in Mumbai, RBI Governor Urjit Patel said that the topic of farm loan waiver needs to be discussed carefully
Narendra Singh Tomar backs Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused 'some politicians' for aggravating the situation. Tomar said that the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had worked a lot for farmers' development. He also said that Rahul Gandhi should avoid going to Mandsaur while it's volatile, NDTV reported.
Protests spread in Ujjain, Ratlam
The situation in Madhya Pradesh continue to remain tense. Suhatra police station SHO Shyam Babu Sharma was rushed to Mandsaur after he was attacked by protestors. Violence has also spread in Chandukhedi village in Ujjain, where 5 policemen were injured. Many farmers continue to sit in dharna.
Train services in Ratlam were disrupted after the railway line was reportedly damaged, India Today reported.
Parked vehicles set on fire
During the ongoing protests, the vehicles parked outside a police station in Hatpipalya in Dewas district were set on fire.
Loans will be given at less interest rates, says MP minister
Madhya Pradesh minister A Chitnis said that a scheme called Krishi Rin Samadhan Yojana will be introduced to help defaulting farmers get money on credit. The loans will be provided at less interest rates.
PM Modi apprised of situation in Mandsaur
According to Times Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the situation in Mandsaur after which he chaired a meeting with key ministers to discuss the situation in the Madhya Pradesh city.
Violence spills over to more villages in Mandsaur
The violent protests, which were earlier restricted to the Piplya Mandi village, have spilled over to Sitamau village in Mandsaur, according to Rohit Gupta, reporting from the area. The protesters have torched a local warehouse and a factory and several trucks and vehicles were also set on fire.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan must quit: Kamal Nath
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that injustice has been done with the farmers. "I demand proper investigation into Mandsaur incident. Laashon par boli lagayi ja rahi hai, sharm ki baat hai. 5 lakh, 10 lakh, 1 crore ki baat kari (Dead bodies are being auctioned. The state government are speaking of Rs 5 lakh, 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore. It is shameful.)"
Kamal Nath further said that Chouhan must resign."In the it is his responsibility and it will be unjustified if the blame is shifted on any police officer.
Congress tweets
Cannot recall such a massacre in recent past: Sharad Yadav
JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said that he could not recall such a "massacre".
"They are giving death figures as five to six, but I believe there are more," Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI. The JD(U) leader also added that he will accompany Rahul to Mandsaur. "We will go together if we do," Yadav said.
Rahul Gandhi won't partipate in farmers' agitation
Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh confirmed that Rahul Gandhi can reach Mandsaur "any moment now." State Congress leader Mohan Prakash said, "Wrong info being spread that Rahul would participate in farmers’ agitation."
Shiv Sena boycotts cabinet meet to discuss farmers' unrest
Sanjay Sawant of Firstpost reported that Shiv Sena boycotted cabinet meeting on farmer loans in Maharashtra.
Raman Singh backs Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh backed Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that the chief minister has always worked for the welfare of farmers. "Mandsaur incident is unfortunate," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.
BJP MP Nand Kumar Chauhan stopped 50km away from Mandsaur
Journalist Rohit Gupta told Firstpost that the BJP MP from Khandwa constituency, Nand Kumar Chauhan was enroute Mandsaur to talk to the protesting farmers and the family of the deceased protesters. However, the local administration stopped the BJP leader 50 km away from the district, as protests raged on in the area.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier announced that he will visit the protesting farmers in Mandsaur was also denied permission to visit the region.
Rahul Gandhi didnt get permission to visit deceased farmers' village
Congress general secretary of MP unit Mohan Prakash told ANI that Rahul Gandhi wanted to visit deceased farmers' village to take part in funeral but state administration have not given permission.
CRPF jawans outnumbered by protesting farmers
Rohit Gupta further told Firstpost that the CRPF jawans, deployed to disperse the agitating crowd, were outnumbered by the farmers. Hence, the Madhya Pradesh government has urged more troops be deployed from neighbouring districts.
Protesting farmers have surrounded a police chowky in the area, Gupta told Firstpost and the MP administration is looking at increasing vigilance in the region since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might visit Mandsaur today.
Farmers protested with the bodies of those killed on Tuesday
Reporting from Mandsaur, journalist Rohit Gupta told Firstpost that the farmers had taken the bodies of those killed (on Tuesday) and blocked the highway with them. Protests went on for a while on Wednesday, after which Mandsaur collector reached the spot where agitating protesters heckled him. Authorities present at the protest reassured the farmers and told them to go back. The deceased were cremated after that. Protesting farmers said that ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore announced by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is not enough, "They can take Rs 2 crore from us."
MP faces shortage of milk and vegetables
As Maharashtra moved to control an ongoing protest by farmers with a loan waiver, a similar protest in Madhya Pradesh took a violent turn on Tuesday when at least five farmers were killed and eight others injured in two separate incidents of firing in Mandsaur. Farmers have been observing strike from 1 June to 10 June to press their demands with the government.
On Monday, the chief minister had assured farmers that onions would be purchased by the government at Rs 8 per kg and 'moong' pulse at agreed price, and that a Rs 1,000 crore stabilisation fund would be set up. Though the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has called off its strike, other farmer organisations have continued the agitation.
The state has been facing shortage of milk and vegetables, leading to a price hike. Farmers poured milk on the Agra-Malwa road last week and stopped trucks from carrying vegetables to markets. Several parts of the state faced a similar situation.
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweets this:
Slamming Narendra Modi-led Centre's hypocrisy over farmers and agricultural policy of the BJP, Yechury tweeted, "Farmers protesting all over, being shot at or committing suicide. And one man is issuing ads celebrating himself in the garb of agriculture."
BJP govt treating farmers as terrorists: Sharad Yadav
Many politicians and eminent personalities slammed the BJP government over the raging farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh. JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav condemned alleged firing on farmers in Madhya Pradesh, which left at least two persons dead, and accused the BJP government of treating farmers as "enemies and terrorists".
He said that the farmers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have been demanding fair price and loan waiver for the last few days but state governments had remained unmoved.
"Instead of giving them solace, the government has attacked farmers agitating for genuine demands. Situation is that the Madhya Pradesh government has disconnected the cell phone and internet connections. It shows that the ruling party is treating farmers as enemy and terrorists which is regrettable," the JD(U) leader said.
Rahul likely to visit Mandsaur today
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government over the farmer's protest, saying it is at war with them and "feeding" them with bullets for demanding their rights.
Referring to the violence during the ongoing farmers' agitation in Mandsaur, he said, "This government is at war with the farmers of our country."
"In BJP's new India, farmers demanding their rights get bullets in return," he said in a tweet.
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh worse off than stone-pelters in Kashmir?
Farmers remained agitated in Mandsaur alleging that they were being treated worse than stone pelters of Kashmir. They also rejected compensation announced by the Madhya Pradesh government. News18 reported that the family of the student shot dead in alleged police firing in Mandsaur on Tuesday staged a road jam in Mandsaur demanding chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s arrival on the spot on Wednesday.
Both BJP-ruled agrarian states need long-term policy measures
In both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the farmers' demands are almost similar: they want complete farm loan waiver as a short-term palliative and secondly, institutionalised mechanism for getting better prices for agricultural produce.
Incidentally, both the states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); in Maharashtra, it is an alliance government with Shiv Sena, the latter, however, is a junior partner. It is therefore alarming for the BJP, which also rules at the Centre, to face the farmers’ wrath as the ruling party has made the ambitious plan to double the farmers’ income in the next five years.
It is all the more disturbing for the BJP as Madhya Pradesh under Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s stewardship has been hailed as the biggest success story for agriculture in the recent decades.
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called for an emergency cabinet meeting after fresh clashes were reported in Mandsaur
Venkaiah Naidu goes on to say:
Naidu tells Congress not to politicise farmers' issue
Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, speaking to ANI, urged the Congress not to politicise the issue of farmers' strike. "Don't fuel violence in the name of farmers," Naidu was quoted as saying by ANI.
The statement hardly comes as a surprise as it's usually a standard practice by politicians when faced with crisis.
Farmers demand Shivraj Singh Chouhan's presence
ANI reports that the fresh clashes in Mandsaur started as the SP and Mandsaur collector were late in their meeting with the farmers. The protesters demanded chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's presence.
Fresh violence reported in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur
Chief minister invites farmers to talk to him and find a solution
Congress leader Sachin Pilot slams BJP government, calls it a 'failure'
"In Madhya Pradesh, farmers have been caned and fired upon but the government is not ready to talk to them and solve the issues... Farmers commit suicide, and the agriculture minister engages in Yoga, this government is a complete failure... Ministers forget their promises after coming to their posts," Pilot said.
He said an atmosphere was being created whereby anybody who is opposed to the BJP is treated as an "anti-national" by the Central government.
Farmers torch vehicles near Bhopal
People have given the protest of farmers a very bad shape: Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh messed up handling the situation in Mandsaur
First, it could’ve been vigilant and heeded the simmering discontent over farm loan waivers. Second, the law enforcement agency could’ve moved in early and curtailed the said violent outbreak given its potential for unleashing the sort of political mischief that we’re now witnessing. Third, because the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh didn’t quite act with the requisite alacrity, it allowed the situation to spread to Maharashtra and Rajasthan.
Read more here.
Chouhan to fast unless a solution is found to the farmers' crisis
Chouhan to work from bhel dussehra maidan from Saturday
Farmers will not be given separate loans for Kharif and Rabi crops: Chouhan
I understand the plight of the farmers: Shivraj Chouhan
"Law and order is our priority. It is our duty to provide security to the people. There will be no compromise with security. I want to appeal to all the protesters to come and talk with us. I have decided that from 11 am tomorrow, I will sit and talk to the farmers," says Chouhan.
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence
Shivraj Chouhan announces measures to assuage farmers
Farmer allegedly commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh
A farmer in Madhya Pradesh committed suicide after failing to repay his debts. 40-year-old Krishan Meena from Raisen district killed himself after he allegedly failed to pay off his loans and electricity bills. However, the police said Meena died due to illness.
"Krishan Meena has committed suicide. He was not keeping well for the past five years. A judicial inquiry has been ordered," said Kotwali police station in-charge.
Congress politicising the agitation: Venkaiah Naidu
"The Congress is disgruntled and frustrated at the success of the NDA government and unnecessarily politicising and instigating violence in Mandsaur, the scene of the farmers' stir," Naidu said.
Farmers burn effigy of Shivraj Chouhan in Bhopal
Farmers in Bhopal burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and damaged vehicles, according to Hindustan Times. Police has bolstered security arrangements around the Bhopal border to stop farmers from marching to the state capital.
Protest spreads to Bhopal
The farmers' agitation reached the doorsteps of Bhopal on Friday with incidents of arson and stone-pelting reported in Fanda area. Police baton-charged the protesters and arrested at least 27 of them in the area. The arrested include 19 Congress workers. Police also arrested eight others who were allegedly pelting stones.
PTI
Congress slams BJP over Rahul Gandhi's detention
Congress spokesperson Gaurv Gogoi criticised the BJP government for restricting Rahul Gandhi's Mandsaur visit. "Under the BJP regime, the basic democratic rights of the people and opposition parties are scuttled. Whenever any incident happens it is the duty of the opposition parties to visit the area and express solidarity with the victims. But Rahul Gandhi was stopped," Gogoi told reporters.
Vehicles set on fire in Bhopal-Indore highway
Mandsaur: Policemen allegedly beat 26-year-old farmer to death
Ghanashyam Dhakad , a 26-year-old farmer died in Badavan village on Thursday evening in Mandsaur district. The locals claim that Dhakad was beaten up by policemen. However, police said the circumstances of his death were unclear and they were investigating the matter.
Rajnath Singh breaks silence on farmers' unrest
Attending an event in Jaipur, Home Minister Rajnath Singh broke his silence on the ongoing farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have been up in arms as well over neglect meted out by the state governments.
In an attempt to soothe frayed tempers, Rajnath said, "Jab tak Hindustan ka kisaan dhanvaan nahi hota, tab tak Hindustan ko dhanvaan banane ki kalpana humari poori nahi ho sakti (Unless the Indian farmer is wealthy, we cannot dream of a wealthy India). Our Prime Minister had said that our efforts will be on to double the farmers' income by 2022."
Tamil Nadu farmers revive protest: Meet demands or face all-India unrest
As curfew relaxes in Madhya Pradesh, farmers in Tamil Nadu revive their protest after chief minister E Palaniswamy failed to deliver the assurances he made after the first round of protests in Delhi.
Reports suggest that farmers will protest wearing the bare minimum — with their hands and leg tied to iron rods. Speaking to ANI, the leader of the farmers' association said, "We will be here for 32 days and we will continue to sit if problem is not solved by then. We will expand agitation all over India, if need be." Reiterating their demand for Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu E Palaniswamy, the farmers told the government to keep their promise of withdrawing case from Supreme Court. "Give pension to farmers above 60 years."
In images: Curfew relaxed in Mandsaur
AAP's Sanjay Singh takes jibe at Narendra Modi
AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At the SCO summit in Kazhakastan, Modi reportedly asked Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif about his family. Alleging insensitivity, Singh (in a tweet) hoped that the prime minister would ask how the agitating farmers were doing.
5-member team of AAP to visit Mandsaur today
A five-member delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party will visit the farmers in Mandsaur today, Gopal Rai, convenor of the party's Delhi unit, said. The delegations consists of senior party leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Somnath Bharti, Bhagwant Mann and Sadhu Singh. The leaders will interact with the farmers.
"The Madhya Pradesh government is responsible for the killing of the farmers. The farmers were agitating for their demands that were nothing but promises of the BJP in the elections," Rai said.
The party has demanded immediate arrest of officials who allegedly opened fire on the agitating farmers, besides waiver of loans of the farmers in the state.
RECAP: RAF and anti-riot paramilitary forces were deployed in Mandsaur district
In Mandsaur district where five farmers were killed in police firing on Tuesday, Rapid Action Force (RAF), the anti-riot paramilitary force rushed by the Centre, was deployed this morning. The Centre had rushed 1,100 personnel of the RAF to the violence-hit state on Thursday. At least 56 people have been arrested and over 100 detained in connection with violence during the farmers agitation here, police said.
RECAP: Rahul Gandhi was arrested but later released
The authorities on Thursday also prevented Rahul Gandhi and a number of other Congress leaders from entering Mandsaur. Gandhi travelled by air, by car, by motorcycle and by foot from Delhi to Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh via Rajasthan before he was detained and arrested in Naya Gaon, about 70 kms from Mandsaur.
He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems being faced by the farmers, evoking a sharp response from the BJP which termed his visit to Mandsaur as a "photo opportunity".
No protests, rally or gathering will be allowed: Police
Curfew was relaxed for the day in Mandsaur city and Pipliamandi as the situation in the areas hit by violent protests by farmers improved. SP Manoj Kumar Singh said authorities decided to relax curfew from 10 am to 6 pm as the situation has improved.
However, no protest, rally or demonstration will be allowed during the curfew relaxation period, police said.
Curfew to be relaxed in Mandsaur from 10 am to 6 pm: Reports
Will pressurise government till issue is resolved: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi met the families of the deceased farmers at Rajasthan border. "I am just here to tell them that they have my support. What's controversy in that?," he said.
Responding to BJP's claims that Gandhi was using the strike for publicity, the Congress vice president said, "If I was allowed to visit the families, I would've easily met them. Now the government has troubled the families as well. The farmers are crying everywhere. BJP has lakhs, crores of money. We will put pressure on Madhya Pradesh and the Centre till the issue is resolved,"
Rahul Gandhi meets kin of deceased farmers
After being released from preventive custody, Rahul Gandhi met the family members of the farmers who were shot dead in the firing at Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, NDTV reported.
Punjab: Farmers to stage protest on 12 Jun
Amid protests in Madhya Pradesh, farmers in Punjab have decided to launch a statewide agitation on 12 June to press for debt waiver and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's report.
Seven outfits, including the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU)-Ugrahan, the BKU-Dakunda, the Krantikari Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, will stage sit-ins at all district headquarters of the state.
""We want the state government to announce debt waiver as soon as possible," BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh said on Thursday.
Visuals of curfew relaxed
Curfew has been relaxed in Mandsaur district for two hours from 4pm to 6 pm on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi released from preventive custody
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has been released at the Rajashthan border, media reports said. He has been allowed to meet the families of the deceased farmers.
Mayawati extends support, slams BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh
Mayawati said the BJP's attitude was not favourable towards the poor, labourers, farmers and other sections, in a statement on Tuesday.
This was the reason, she claimed, that the Modi government tried to bring a new land acquisition law to benefit the rich and force the farmers to give away their land.
"Farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have been protesting as they want a fair price. But the administration in these BJP governed states fired bullets and attacked them with sticks," Mayawati alleged.
Mandsaur incident should not be seen in isolation, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the farmer unrest in Mandsaur 'should not be seen in isolation' as there is anger among cultivators because the BJP retracted on its poll promise to implement the Swaminathan Commission report.
"It is not the question of farmers of Madhya Pradesh alone. There is anger among farming community across the country," Hooda, who was also the Chairman of Working Group on Agriculture Production during the previous Congress led UPA government, said.
Hooda urged the central government to intervene immediately to resolve the "crisis" gripping the farming community across the country.
Rajnath Singh urges calm
Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the government is sensitive to farmers' issues. "NDA-BJP ki sarkaar koi aisa kaam nahi karegi jisse kisaan aur aam aadmi ka bharosa tute (The NDA government will not take any steps that will disappoint the common man or the farmer)," he said.
"We know that the farmer is India's biggest treasure. Farmers are the biggest producers and consumers of the country. If the farmer has enough money, other jobs can function," he added.
Rahul Gandhi to be released shortly
The Madhya Pradesh police will be taking Vice President Rahul Gandhi at the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border to release him from custody, media reports said on Thursday. Gandhi will meet the family members of the deceased farmers on being released at the border.
Police stopping us from expressing solidarity: Sachin Pilot
"BJP should not cater to only a few vested interest. We are not any law-breakers. The family is one kilometer away from us. I think there is a lot of political pressure on the police," Sachin Pilot told CNN News18.
"We just want to give condolences who have been shot dead. Who is responsible . You cannot detain people for showing solidarity," he added.
Rajasthan: Police to check if Rahul Gandhi violated traffic rules
The Rajasthan police said that it will examine whether traffic rules were violated by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who visited the state on way to
Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.
Superintendent of Police Chittorgarh, Prasanna Khamesra told PTI that Gandhi had travelled a few kilometres as a pillon rider on a motorcycle from Nimbaheda to up to the Madhya Pradesh border. At one point of time, it was reported that there were three passengers including Gandhi on the motorcycle.
Congress calls Rahul Gandhi's arrest 'illegal'
Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Thursday claimed that the arrest of Rahul Gandhi was illegal. "Rahul Gandhi is only coming to meet the family of the deceased farmers, as opposed to the government. We are not breaking any law. In most parts of India, farmers are trying to be heard. The entire nation must get up and listen to the farmers," Pilot told Times Now.
Won't go back without meeting farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi spoke to family members of the deceased farmers' on phone on Thursday, ANI reported. The Congress Vice President also reportedly claimed that he won't return without meeting the protesting farmers.
Rahul Gandhi refuses to seek bail
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi who was arrested at Neemuch under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code, declined to seek bail on Thursday, India Today reported.
Curfew in Mandsaur to be relaxed for women, children
The curfew which was imposed in Mandsaur district will be relaxed in for women and children from 4 pm to 6 pm on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi accuses NDA government of being apathetic towards farmers
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi who was arrested after being detained on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh Border, claimed on Thursday that he was stopped because his thoughts were not in sync with the RSS.
"I was just wanting to meet the farmers, who are the citizens of the country. PM could waive off 1.5 lakh crore of the rich but cannot do the same for our farmers," he said.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeals for peace
In a public telecast, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "My government is that of farmers, and of the public. I will work for the farmers and the public till my last breath."
Chouhan admitted of having discussed the issue among his ministers. "We have now taken multiple decisions in the favour of the farmers. By holding a discussion (with the farmers), the issue can be resolved. But those who try to take advantage of the situation, we will definitely take action against them. Come, let's together make Madhya Pradesh take the path of progress," he added.
Rahul Gandhi arrested in Neemuch
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was arrested in Neemuch after being briefly detained on Thursday.
Gandhi was arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code — knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse.
Indian Youth Congress demonstrates Rail Roko protest at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station over farmer's protest in Mandsaur