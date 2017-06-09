You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike as it happened: Shivraj Chouhan announces fast from Saturday

Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike as it happened: Shivraj Chouhan announces fast from Saturday

IndiaFP StaffJun, 09 2017 18:34:46 IST

Jun, 09 2017 IST

Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike as it happened: Shivraj Chouhan announces fast from Saturday

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Chief minister invites farmers to talk to him and find a solution

  • 18:16 (IST)

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot slams BJP government, calls it a 'failure'

    "In Madhya Pradesh, farmers have been caned and fired upon but the government is not ready to talk to them and solve the issues... Farmers commit suicide, and the agriculture minister engages in Yoga, this government is a complete failure... Ministers forget their promises after coming to their posts," Pilot said.

    He said an atmosphere was being created whereby anybody who is opposed to the BJP is treated as an "anti-national" by the Central government.

  • 18:08 (IST)

    Farmers torch vehicles near Bhopal

  • 18:03 (IST)

    People have given the protest of farmers a very bad shape: Chouhan

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh messed up handling the situation in Mandsaur

    First, it could’ve been vigilant and heeded the simmering discontent over farm loan waivers. Second, the law enforcement agency could’ve moved in early and curtailed the said violent outbreak given its potential for unleashing the sort of political mischief that we’re now witnessing. Third, because the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh didn’t quite act with the requisite alacrity, it allowed the situation to spread to Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

    Read more here.

  • 17:51 (IST)

    Chouhan to fast unless a solution is found to the farmers' crisis

  • 17:45 (IST)

    Chouhan to work from bhel dussehra maidan from Saturday

  • 17:44 (IST)

    Farmers will not be given separate loans for Kharif and Rabi crops: Chouhan

  • 17:42 (IST)

    I understand the plight of the farmers: Shivraj Chouhan

    "Law and order is our priority. It is our duty to provide security to the people. There will be no compromise with security. I want to appeal to all the protesters to come and talk with us. I have decided that from 11 am tomorrow, I will sit and talk to the farmers," says Chouhan.

  • 17:35 (IST)

    Congress leader Ashok Gehlot attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence

  • 17:28 (IST)

    Shivraj Chouhan announces measures to assuage farmers

  • 17:27 (IST)

    Farmer allegedly commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

    A farmer in Madhya Pradesh committed suicide after failing to repay his debts. 40-year-old Krishan Meena from Raisen district killed himself after he allegedly failed to pay off his loans and electricity bills. However, the police said Meena died due to illness.

    "Krishan Meena has committed suicide. He was not keeping well for the past five years. A judicial inquiry has been ordered," said Kotwali police station in-charge.

  • 17:13 (IST)

    Congress politicising the agitation: Venkaiah Naidu


    "The Congress is disgruntled and frustrated at the success of the NDA government and unnecessarily politicising and instigating violence in Mandsaur, the scene of the farmers' stir," Naidu said. 

  • 17:03 (IST)

    Farmers burn effigy of Shivraj Chouhan in Bhopal

    Farmers in Bhopal burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and damaged vehicles, according to Hindustan Times. Police has bolstered security arrangements around the Bhopal border to stop farmers from marching to the state capital.

  • 16:56 (IST)

    Protest spreads to Bhopal

    The farmers' agitation reached the doorsteps of Bhopal on Friday with incidents of arson and stone-pelting reported in Fanda area. Police baton-charged the protesters and arrested at least 27 of them in the area. The arrested include 19 Congress workers. Police also arrested eight others who were allegedly pelting stones.

    PTI

  • 15:52 (IST)

  • 15:51 (IST)

    Congress slams BJP over Rahul Gandhi's detention

    Congress spokesperson Gaurv Gogoi criticised the BJP government for restricting Rahul Gandhi's Mandsaur visit. "Under the BJP regime, the basic democratic rights of the people and opposition parties are scuttled. Whenever any incident happens it is the duty of the opposition parties to visit the area and express solidarity with the victims. But Rahul Gandhi was stopped," Gogoi told reporters.

    Read here

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Vehicles set on fire in Bhopal-Indore highway

  • 14:52 (IST)

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Mandsaur: Policemen allegedly beat 26-year-old farmer to death

    Ghanashyam Dhakad , a 26-year-old farmer died in Badavan village on Thursday evening in Mandsaur district. The locals claim that Dhakad was beaten up by policemen. However, police said the circumstances of his death were unclear and they were investigating the matter.

    Read here

  • 12:33 (IST)

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh breaks silence on farmers' unrest

    Attending an event in Jaipur, Home Minister Rajnath Singh broke his silence on the ongoing farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have been up in arms as well over neglect meted out by the state governments. 

    In an attempt to soothe frayed tempers, Rajnath said, "Jab tak Hindustan ka kisaan dhanvaan nahi hota, tab tak Hindustan ko dhanvaan banane ki kalpana humari poori nahi ho sakti (Unless the Indian farmer is wealthy, we cannot dream of a wealthy India). Our Prime Minister had said that our efforts will be on to double the farmers' income by 2022."

  • 11:48 (IST)

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu farmers revive protest: Meet demands or face all-India unrest

    As curfew relaxes in Madhya Pradesh, farmers in Tamil Nadu revive their protest after chief minister E Palaniswamy failed to deliver the assurances he made after the first round of protests in Delhi.

    Reports suggest that farmers will protest wearing the bare minimum — with their hands and leg tied to iron rods. Speaking to ANI, the leader of the farmers' association said, "We will be here for 32 days and we will continue to sit if problem is not solved by then. We will expand agitation all over India, if need be." Reiterating their demand for Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu E Palaniswamy, the farmers told the government to keep their promise of withdrawing case from Supreme Court. "Give pension to farmers above 60 years."

  • 11:31 (IST)

    In images: Curfew relaxed in Mandsaur

  • 10:54 (IST)

    AAP's Sanjay Singh takes jibe at Narendra Modi

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    At the SCO summit in Kazhakastan, Modi reportedly asked Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif about his family. Alleging insensitivity, Singh (in a tweet) hoped that the prime minister would ask how the agitating farmers were doing.

  • 10:50 (IST)

    5-member team of AAP to visit Mandsaur today

    A five-member delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party will visit the farmers in Mandsaur today, Gopal Rai, convenor of the party's Delhi unit, said. The delegations consists of senior party leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Somnath Bharti, Bhagwant Mann and Sadhu Singh. The leaders will interact with the farmers.

    "The Madhya Pradesh government is responsible for the killing of the farmers. The farmers were agitating for their demands that were nothing but promises of the BJP in the elections," Rai said.

    The party has demanded immediate arrest of officials who allegedly opened fire on the agitating farmers, besides waiver of loans of the farmers in the state.

  • 10:27 (IST)

    RECAP: RAF and anti-riot paramilitary forces were deployed in Mandsaur district

    In Mandsaur district where five farmers were killed in police firing on Tuesday, Rapid Action Force (RAF), the anti-riot paramilitary force rushed by the Centre, was deployed this morning. The Centre had rushed 1,100 personnel of the RAF to the violence-hit state on Thursday. At least 56 people have been arrested and over 100 detained in connection with violence during the farmers agitation here, police said.

  • 10:27 (IST)

    RECAP: Rahul Gandhi was arrested but later released

    The authorities on Thursday also prevented Rahul Gandhi and a number of other Congress leaders from entering Mandsaur. Gandhi travelled by air, by car, by motorcycle and by foot from Delhi to Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh via Rajasthan before he was detained and arrested in Naya Gaon, about 70 kms from Mandsaur.

    He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems being faced by the farmers, evoking a sharp response from the BJP which termed his visit to Mandsaur as a "photo opportunity".

  • 10:26 (IST)

    No protests, rally or gathering will be allowed: Police

    Curfew was relaxed for the day in Mandsaur city and Pipliamandi as the situation in the areas hit by violent protests by farmers improved. SP Manoj Kumar Singh said authorities decided to relax curfew from 10 am to 6 pm as the situation has improved.

    However, no protest, rally or demonstration will be allowed during the curfew relaxation period, police said.

  • 09:15 (IST)

    (Updates begin for 9 June)

    Curfew to be relaxed in Mandsaur from 10 am to 6 pm: Reports

  • 18:11 (IST)

    Will pressurise government till issue is resolved: Rahul Gandhi 

    Rahul Gandhi met the families of the deceased farmers at Rajasthan border. "I am just here to tell them that they have my support. What's controversy in that?," he said.

    Responding to BJP's claims that Gandhi was using the strike for publicity, the Congress vice president said, "If I was allowed to visit the families, I would've easily met them. Now the government has troubled the families as well. The farmers are crying everywhere. BJP has lakhs, crores of money. We will put pressure on Madhya Pradesh and the Centre till the issue is resolved,"

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi meets kin of deceased farmers

    After being released from preventive custody, Rahul Gandhi met the family members of the farmers who were shot dead in the firing at Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, NDTV reported.

  • 17:41 (IST)

    Punjab: Farmers to stage protest on 12 Jun 

    Amid protests in Madhya Pradesh, farmers in Punjab have decided to launch a statewide agitation on 12 June to press for debt waiver and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's report.

    Seven outfits, including the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU)-Ugrahan, the BKU-Dakunda, the Krantikari Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, will stage sit-ins at all district headquarters of the state.

    ""We want the state government to announce debt waiver as soon as possible," BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh said on Thursday.

    PTI

  • 17:33 (IST)

    Visuals of curfew relaxed

    Curfew has been relaxed in Mandsaur district for two hours from 4pm to 6 pm on Thursday. 

  • 17:25 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi released from preventive custody

    Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has been released at the Rajashthan border, media reports said. He has been allowed to meet the families of the deceased farmers.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    Mayawati extends support, slams BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh

    Mayawati said the BJP's attitude was not favourable towards the poor, labourers, farmers and other sections, in a statement on Tuesday.

    This was the reason, she claimed, that the Modi government tried to bring a new land acquisition law to benefit the rich and force the farmers to give away their land.

    "Farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have been protesting as they want a fair price. But the administration in these BJP governed states fired bullets and attacked them with sticks," Mayawati alleged.

    PTI

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Mandsaur incident should not be seen in isolation, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

    Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the farmer unrest in Mandsaur 'should not be seen in isolation' as there is anger among cultivators because the BJP retracted on its poll promise to implement the Swaminathan Commission report.

    "It is not the question of farmers of Madhya Pradesh alone. There is anger among farming community across the country," Hooda, who was also the Chairman of Working Group on Agriculture Production during the previous Congress led UPA government, said.

    Hooda urged the central government to intervene immediately to resolve the "crisis" gripping the farming community across the country.

  • 17:00 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh urges calm

    Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the government is sensitive to farmers' issues. "NDA-BJP ki sarkaar koi aisa kaam nahi karegi jisse kisaan aur aam aadmi ka bharosa tute (The NDA government will not take any steps that will disappoint the common man or the farmer)," he said.


    "We know that the farmer is India's biggest treasure. Farmers are the biggest producers and consumers of the country. If the farmer has enough money, other jobs can function," he added.

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to be released shortly

    The Madhya Pradesh police will be taking Vice President Rahul Gandhi at the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border to release him from custody, media reports said on Thursday. Gandhi will meet the family members of the deceased farmers on being released at the border.

  • 16:34 (IST)

    Police stopping us from expressing solidarity: Sachin Pilot

    "BJP should not cater to only a few vested interest. We are not any law-breakers. The family is one kilometer away from us. I think there is a lot of political pressure on the police," Sachin Pilot told CNN News18.

    "We just want to give condolences who have been shot dead. Who is responsible . You cannot detain people for showing solidarity," he added.

  • 16:25 (IST)

    Rajasthan: Police to check if Rahul Gandhi violated traffic rules

    The Rajasthan police said that it will examine whether traffic rules were violated by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who visited the state on way to
    Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

    Superintendent of Police Chittorgarh, Prasanna Khamesra told PTI that Gandhi had travelled a few kilometres as a pillon rider on a motorcycle from Nimbaheda to up to the Madhya Pradesh border. At one point of time, it was reported that there were three passengers including Gandhi on the motorcycle. 

    PTI
     

  • 16:08 (IST)

    Congress calls Rahul Gandhi's arrest 'illegal'

    Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Thursday claimed that the arrest of Rahul Gandhi was illegal. "Rahul Gandhi is only coming to meet the family of the deceased farmers, as opposed to the government. We are not breaking any law. In most parts of India, farmers are trying to be heard. The entire nation must get up and listen to the farmers," Pilot told Times Now.

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Won't go back without meeting farmers: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi spoke to family members of the deceased farmers' on phone on Thursday, ANI reported. The Congress Vice President also reportedly claimed that he won't return without meeting the protesting farmers.

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi refuses to seek bail

    Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi who was arrested at Neemuch under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code, declined to seek bail on Thursday, India Today reported. 

  • 15:32 (IST)

    Curfew in Mandsaur to be relaxed for women, children

    The curfew which was imposed in Mandsaur district will be relaxed in for women and children from 4 pm to 6 pm on Thursday.

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi accuses NDA government of being apathetic towards farmers

    Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi who was arrested after being detained on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh Border, claimed on Thursday that he was stopped because his thoughts were not in sync with the RSS.

    "I was just wanting to meet the farmers, who are the citizens of the country. PM could waive off 1.5 lakh crore of the rich but cannot do the same for our farmers," he said.

  • 15:14 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeals for peace

    In a public telecast, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "My government is that of farmers, and of the public. I will work for the farmers and the public till my last breath."

    Chouhan admitted of having discussed the issue among his ministers. "We have now taken multiple decisions in the favour of the farmers. By holding a discussion (with the farmers), the issue can be resolved. But those who try to take advantage of the situation, we will definitely take action against them. Come, let's together make Madhya Pradesh take the path of progress," he added.

  • 14:34 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi arrested in Neemuch


    Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was arrested in Neemuch after being briefly detained on Thursday.

    Gandhi was arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code — knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse.

  • 14:05 (IST)

    Indian Youth Congress demonstrates Rail Roko protest at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station over farmer's protest in Mandsaur

Load More

Widespread violence, including several incidents of arson, were reported from western Madhya Pradesh, especially Mandsaur and Dewas districts, on the seventh day of farmers' agitation on Wednesday. The Centre rushed 1,100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur district where five persons were killed on Tuesday allegedly in police firing.

Though Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of five farmers, it didn't seem to have mollified the protesters who are demanding better prices for their produce and a complete farm loan waiver. The BJP government also announced a loan-settlement scheme which it said will cover around six lakh farmers with accumulated dues of Rs 6,000 crore.

The government is contemplating a formula wherein it may waive interest on crop loans. Also, an Agricultural Costs and Marketing Commission to ensure better prices for farm produce would be set up, minister Archana Chitnis said after attending a meeting chaired by chief minister Chouhan.

The bandh called by the main Opposition Congress received a mixed response. Curfew remained in force at Pipaliya Mandi area — where five farmers were killed and six others were injured yesterday — and in Mandsaur town. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC are still on in place in rest of the district, Inspector General of Police V Madhukumar said.

The six injured persons were out of danger while the slain farmers were cremated, Madhukumar told PTI. Tension prevailed in Mandsaur town, where all business establishments and offices remained closed. Police detained the former Mandsaur MP Meenakshi Natrajan who was not allowed to enter the district to meet families of the slain farmers.

File image of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Twitter/ CMMadhyaPradesh

File image of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Twitter/ CMMadhyaPradesh

Mandsaur collector S K Singh was heckled when he tried to persuade protesters to lift road blockade in Berheda Pant area. Shops were torched in Suasara town in the district. Inspector Shyambabu Sharma of Suasara police station received head injuries when the police were trying to bring under control a mob which was throwing stones at Guratiya Pratap square.

A warehouse was set ablaze in Badi Choupati area and Mhow-Neemuch highway was blocked for hours in Mandsaur. In Dewas district, protesters threw stones and set on fire four passenger buses running between Indore-Bhopal and eight other vehicles in Newari Fata area. Passengers in the buses got down and were safe, but Indore-Bhopal bus services were suspended.

A mob also torched vehicles parked outside the Hat Pipaliya police station in Dewas district.

Protesting Congress workers stopped a train in Dewas. Shops and offices in Neemuch district adjoining Mandsaur also remained shut. Protesters set on fire a police outpost in Harkiya Khal Phanta area. In Ujjain district, around 10 policemen, including Mahal Kal police station's inspector Ajeet Tiwari, were injured in stone-pelting.

Protesters threw vegetables and fruits on road in Sanwer and Simrol areas of Indore and emptied milk containers.

In Khargone district, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh workers led by Gopal Patidar burnt an effigy of state home minister Bhupendra Singh in protest of alleged police firing in Mandsaur. In Sehore district, car of additional collector of Barwani district Jayendra Kumar was pelted with stones. Protesters blocked the Indore-Bhopal highway at Ashta.

Violence was also reported from Dhar, while other areas of the state remained peaceful. Congress legal cell chairman and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha announced that the party would extend legal help to 450-odd farmers against whom "false cases" have been registered during the agitation.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 03:59 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 06:34 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
2Jun 11IND Vs SA
3Jun 12SL Vs PAK
4Jun 14A1 Vs B2
5Jun 15A2 Vs B1
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores