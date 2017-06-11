Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest: Situation peaceful in Mandsaur, Section 144 remains in force

Mandsaur: Mandsaur, the epicentre of the farmers' agitation, remained peaceful on Sunday with relaxation in curfew continuing.

However, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of more than four persons, will remain in force in the district.

Curfew was lifted from all the three police station areas of Mandsaur city on Saturday.

The curfew will remain in Pipliamandi police station area which is 15 kms from Mandsaur district headquarters and where five farmers were killed in separate police firings during the agitation.

"The situation is peaceful and there are no reports of violence so far," Collector OP Srivastava and SP Manoj Singh said.

Farmers in the state began protests over low prices for their crops on 1 June.

The Mandsaur-Neemuch region, about 300 km from the state capital Bhopal, became the nerve centre of the gathering storm of farmer distress. Later, protests spread to some other parts of the state.

In Mandsaur, the curfew was imposed after five persons were killed in police firing during a farmers' protest on 6 June.