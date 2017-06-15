Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest: Shivraj Singh Chouhan guarantees MSP for produce

Ratlam: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met the farmers in Jaora in Ratlam district and assured them that arrangements would be made to ensure they are able to get Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

"Arrangements will be made to ensure the produce of the farmers is sold at MSP rates. Moong, arhar and urad are being purchased at par value. Soyabean will also be purchased at par value. Attempts will be made to ensure vegetables, fruits, potato and garlic are sold at more than the production cost," he told farmers at a Krishak Samvad programme.

Chouhan, who heard their grievances, said the farmers will either be paid through cash or RTGS (electronic form of funds transfer where the transmission takes place on a real time basis) as it is difficult for them to receive it through cheque in the market.

The chief minister, who is on a two-day visit to Mandsaur that saw widespread protests by farmers, earlier on Thursday offered prayers at the Shri Pashupatinath Temple for peace and harmony in the area.

Chouhan told the media that he prayed for prosperity, peace and harmony in the area that saw five farmers killed in police firing during protests.

The chief minister had on Wednesday met the families of the farmers killed in police firing during the protest on 6 June.

Chouhan, who has pledged to provide jobs and Rs one crore in compensation to each of the families of the dead farmers, assured them that the amount would be credited in their bank accounts.

The state government will also provide compensation to the shopkeepers and other locals whose properties were damaged during the protests.