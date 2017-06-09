MP farmers' protest: Medha Patkar, others to meet at Ratlam, pay tribute to deceased

Bhopal: Various farmers' organisations from around the country will be assembling in Ratlam on Sunday to support the ongoing unrest in Madhya Pradesh and pay tributes to the farmers killed in police firing.

Samajwadi Samagam's National Convenor Suneelam, Rambabu Agrawal from Lohia Vichar Manch and Ramswarup Mantri have said in a statement that ministers of farmers organisations, social workers and student leaders from all over the country will participate in the tribute meeting on 11 June.

"The leaders in the meeting will ask for loan and electricity bill waivers, setting of minimum wage, implementing the suggestions of Swaminathan Report, agreement on prices of the farmers' yield as well as sale of complete yield, establishing a unit for yield and crop insurance, investigation into the killing of farmers in Mandsaur and giving the gulity police officers their due," the statement said.

Leader of National Alliance of People's Movements Medha Patkar, National Convenor of Jai Kisan Movement Yogendra Yadav, Avik Shaha, Bandhua Mukti Morcha founder Swami Agnivesh, All India Kisan Sabha's Jaswinder Singh, former MLA of Vichar Madhya Pradesh Girjashankar Sharma, JNU Student's Union director Mohit Pandey and many more from other organisations will be present in the meeting.