Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest continues on Day 8; vehicles, police stations torched

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh launched a 10-day agitation in several districts of the state, including Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Jhabua and Neemuch. However, the protests turned violent when farmers torched the Dewas police station. PTI
On the second day of protests, farmers in Sardarpur town set six motorcycles on fire, stopped vehicles carrying foodgrains, and emptied milk containers on the roads. Agitating farmers also torched vehicles at the Bhopal-Indore highway in Dewas. PTI
A bus was torched by farmers at the Bhopal-Indore highway. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged farmers to stop protesting, after many areas of the state faced shortage of milk and vegetables. PTI
The chief minister had earlier held talks with protesting farmers at Ujjain district, even as the stir was marred by fresh violence. The Kisan Sena, which is spearheading the protest, later said the agitation hadn't been called off. PTI
Chartered buses after being torched by agitating farmers at the Bhopal-Indore highway in Dewas district. PTI
Injured policemen were being treated at a hospital in Ujjain after clashes with Congress workers and farmers on Wednesday. PTI