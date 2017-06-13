Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest: Congress to hold mahapanchayats in Bhopal from 14-19 June

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday said it would support the agitating farmers by holding a series of farmers' mahapanchayats (mega-gathering) beginning with a 72-hour-long satyagraha in Bhopal on Wednesday.

"Congress will hold a series of farmers' mahapanchayats beginning with a 72-hour-long Satyagraha from Wednesday at TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan. Subsequently, a mahapanchayat will be held at Khategaon on 17 June," state Congress chief Arun Yadav said. Then there would be a mahapanchayat at Sagar on 19 June.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes "empty announcements" whenever farmers take to the streets, he said.

"Chouhan made several announcements in the past whenever farmers protested, but no action was taken on the ground. Chouhan is known for empty announcements. Three farmers have committed suicide in the last three days," Yadav said.

Asked about the allegation that Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik was seen asking her supporters to set a police station on fire, Yadav said it was only a half-truth.

"Police misbehaved with Khatik and drenched her with water. The dignity of a Dalit woman was violated. So she must have said it in a fit of anger," the state Congress chief said.