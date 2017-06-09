You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest: Agitations spread to Rewa, people use onions to block highway

Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest: Agitations spread to Rewa, people use onions to block highway

IndiaPTIJun, 09 2017 21:56:51 IST

Bhopal: Farmers on Friday threw large quantity of onions in front of the divisional commissioner's office in Rewa district and attempted to block a national highway passing through Dhar district.

Farmers' agitation turns violent as they torch trucks at Mhow-Neemuch Highway in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on 7 June. PTI

Farmers' agitation turns violent as they torch trucks in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on 7 June. PTI

Police had to resort to baton-charge after some farmers went on a rampage and attempted to block the Indore-Ahmedabad national highway passing through Dhar district in western part of the state.

At Rewa, farmers threw huge quantity of onion, in-front of divisional commissioner's office and staged protests as there were no takers for the agri-commodity and staged protest.

The Congress burnt an effigy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Rewa district.

Farmers who tried to block the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway were stopped by the police at Tornod village, some 3 km from Dhar district headquarters.

Angry at this, the farmers pelted stones and damaged some road construction equipment, said police.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge to contain the violence.

Dhar Collector S Shukla said that they have booked 47 protesters, of them 11 have been arrested.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 09:56 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 09:56 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
2Jun 11IND Vs SA
3Jun 12SL Vs PAK
4Jun 14A1 Vs B2
5Jun 15A2 Vs B1
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores