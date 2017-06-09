Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest: Agitations spread to Rewa, people use onions to block highway

Bhopal: Farmers on Friday threw large quantity of onions in front of the divisional commissioner's office in Rewa district and attempted to block a national highway passing through Dhar district.

Police had to resort to baton-charge after some farmers went on a rampage and attempted to block the Indore-Ahmedabad national highway passing through Dhar district in western part of the state.

At Rewa, farmers threw huge quantity of onion, in-front of divisional commissioner's office and staged protests as there were no takers for the agri-commodity and staged protest.

The Congress burnt an effigy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Rewa district.

Farmers who tried to block the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway were stopped by the police at Tornod village, some 3 km from Dhar district headquarters.

Angry at this, the farmers pelted stones and damaged some road construction equipment, said police.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge to contain the violence.

Dhar Collector S Shukla said that they have booked 47 protesters, of them 11 have been arrested.