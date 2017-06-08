Madhya Pradesh farmer protest: Loan waivers are worse form of populism; they won't solve real issues

I am totally opposed to farm loan waivers as it will undermine the integrity of farmers. When state governments announce farm loan waivers, it is a knee-jerk reaction.

Why are farm loans being given at all? Instead, the government should focus on the real issues that affect the agrarian sector. Since it hasn’t, you have agitations hitting the road with farmers protesting. The Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to waive off farmer loans was disastrous and it is snowballing now into a big issue.

The problem that is beset the country now dates back to the Green Revolution. The Green Revolution was introduced in India as an attempt to ensure food security and was a solution for the country in the 60s. But the problem with it is that it has completely gone off the rails. There is a crisis of sustainability in every sense of the term and we need a paradigm shift in agriculture.

The first crisis of following tried and tested methods of farming of the ‘60s is ecological. Farming is about nature. People who make decisions about farming do that in the comforts of their air-conditioned rooms without a clue that farming has to do with a sustainable supply of water, for instance. If the technology and inputs that a farmer puts in the land destroys the soil and water consequently raising the cost of farming, then farming becomes unsustainable.

Punjab is an apt case study where inputs and outputs got skewed over the years. The Green Revolution curve was going upwards in Punjab but over time it started sloping downward. This was because the yield response to fertilisers was causing much harm to soil conditions and the crop was affected. To get the same results when the land was fertilised initially, now more fertilisers had to be pumped in as the soil was oversaturated with fertilisers. This meant that the cost to the farmer had gone up and his income was declining. Farming thus became unviable as the natural resources on which it depended upon was destroyed.

According to the UN's World Urbanisation Prospects, urbanisation, combined with overall population growth, will boost the number of people in cities by 2.5 billion over the next three decades, with much of that growth in developing countries, especially in Asia and Africa. India, China and Nigeria will make up 37 percent of the projected growth in the next three decades, with India adding 404 million city residents, China 292 million, and Nigeria 212 million, by 2050. The key challenge for these countries will be to provide basic services like education, health care, housing, infrastructure, transportation, energy and employment for their growing urban populations.

Urban migration is certainly not a solution. The response of the government should be to ensure that use of fertilisers will be reduced and increase net income of farmers. Else, one will see farmers’ suicide and dramatic responses like farmers bathing in milk as they are doing in Madhya Pradesh now.

It is imperative that the government takes the initiative to encourage farmers to shift to non-chemical usage in agriculture. Many think that it is a romantic proposition. I live in a tribal area and from my experience I know that the alternative to increase farm yield is to shift to non-chemical methods of farming.

Farmers must be encouraged to grow crops that require less water like pulses and millets. They are nutritionally superior crops too. Instead, what the government is doing is to incentivise farmers to grow rice and wheat as it procures only rice and wheat. If there is good output, consumers are happy but farmers are not. This is known as scissors of economics, i.e., if production is high, prices will fall and that is not good for the farmer. Hence, the crisis will continue.

Food security was introduced to protect farmers. But the incentive was given to only produce rice and wheat in Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and now in Madhya Pradesh - the biggest procurer of wheat. Around one-third of the country’s total water resources goes towards paddy cultivation which is a huge guzzler of water. Now, paddy farmers in Punjab are incentivized to sow rice in June before the monsoons!

There is enough water in this country and there is absolutely no water shortage but it is mismanagement that creates water shortage. If you incentivise farmers to grow rice and wheat in Punjab and sugarcane in Maharashtra, you will create water shortage. Instead, encourage farmers to grow crops that will give them good income and the government must procure them at Minimum Support Price.

The practical approach would be for the government to incentivise farmers to grow millets and ragi for instance and it can be procured for the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Midday Meal Scheme. Another highly nutritional crop is kodon kutki which grows in Chhatisgarh. It is ecologically suited for harsh conditions in the area.

The government must shift its procurement operations to pulses and millets and create a demand for these crops. It is high time that the government puts an end to subsidies as it is beneficial to the fertiliser industry only

Diabetes is a major national epidemic in India. It is called the South Asian syndrome because it is diet-related – excessive use of rice and wheat. Before the 1970s, India was not a rice and wheat consuming nation.

The government must invest towards protection of farm produce. Farmers should not have to go to the market with raw produce which instead can be processed. We do not have upgraded processing facilities in the country.

It is in the background of all that I have stated above that one must understand the farmers’ agitation. Unless that is done, in the current financially unstable environment, the farmers situation as seen across the country will continue.

The nationalisation of banks was the biggest single step taken by the government then towards poverty alleviation and making loans available to the rural market. Consequently, the Women’s Self Help Groups (SHG) have done a lot of work towards loan repayments. Kerala pioneered it and Tamil Nadu too is doing a lot in the area, while states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are now catching up on it. The SHGs are doing a lot to cut loan default. The rural population is not responsible for non-performing assets (NPAs) but it is the Vijay Mallyas and the Subroto Roys of India who are the major defaulters.

Loan waivers are lack of application of mind by the government and it is also the worse form of populism.

The author is former member of the erstwhile Planning Commission.

(As told to Sulekha Nair)