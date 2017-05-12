Madhya Pradesh Class X 2017 board exam results to be declared today: You can check your grades on www.mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare results for Class X and Class XII board examinations on Friday.

Results will be put up on the state board's official website, at 10 am. The results will be displayed on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Students have been advised to keep their roll numbers and course details ready at 10 am, in order to avoid delays.

Unlike previous years, results for Class X and Class XII will be announced on the same day, and this was announced well in advance to avoid chaos and confusion.

According to a report in The Times of India, over 20,00,000 students from all across the state appeared for their Class X board exams in Madhya Pradesh. MPBSE conducted the board examination for the session 2016-17 in March-April 2016. The evaluation work also began simultaneously at over 50 evaluation centres across the state.

"I had worked very hard for the board exams this year as I need to get good grades for the competitive exams also that I am preparing for. I'm keeping my fingers crossed and praying for good marks," Radhika Rawat, a Class XII student from Pink Flower High School, was quoted as saying in the article.

Last year, Class XII results were declared on 12 May, while those for Class X took four more days. This resulted in rumour mongering, as several Class X students frantically kept checking the website for their own board exam results on 12 May.